Lila Moss praised for showing her insulin pump on the catwalk

The model has type-1 diabetes
Lila Moss praised for showing her insulin pump on the catwalk

Lila Moss. Picture: from @lilamoss

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 09:00
Caroline Delaney

She's a stunning looking model and strode the catwalk with Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski but teenager Lila Moss has impressed for a different reason this week. 

She walked the catwalk with her insulin pump visible on her thigh. The 19-year-old, whose mum is supermodel Kate Moss, has type-1 diabetes. 

Diabetes Ireland notes that up to five children and teenagers are diagnosed each week with Type 1 diabetes here in Ireland with 10% having a late diagnosis resulting in critical illness.

"Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition affecting 1 in 500 children with onset over days or weeks. The condition tends to occur in childhood or early adult life and will require daily insulin therapy. It is caused by the body’s own immune system destroying the insulin-making cells (beta-cells) of the pancreas."

Lila Moss in the Fendi X Versace show. Picture: from @lilamoss
Lila Moss in the Fendi X Versace show. Picture: from @lilamoss

A growing number of people use an insulin pump instead of the standard daily four injections. 

Lila said on her instagram that it was "an honour" to participate in the Fendi x Versace fashion show. 

And fans have called it an "iconic moment" and 'incredible'. 

One commented that it is great there was "no attempt to hide or bling the Omnipod insulin pump" and many have noted that it clearly shows that T1 diabetes is not related to body size or lifestyle.

Lila has previously said: "I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1.”

Read More

Working Life: 'I’ve always valued the importance of having a breakfast'

More in this section

People Britney Spears Jubilant Britney Spears fans celebrate singer’s legal victory outside court
Britney Spears conservatorship Father of Britney Spears suspended from star’s conservatorship
Natalie Imbruglia: Becoming a mum at 44 with a sperm donor was the 'best thing' to happen Natalie Imbruglia: Becoming a mum at 44 with a sperm donor was the 'best thing' to happen
modeldiabetestype 1 diabetestype 1insulininsulin pumppancreasomnipodinjectionsinsulin injectionsPerson: Lila MossPerson: Kate MossOrganisation: FendiOrganisation: Versace
Lila Moss praised for showing her insulin pump on the catwalk

Patrick Dempsey: I love Irish culture, scenery and people, but I wish I could have visited a pub

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices