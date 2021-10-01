Lila Moss praised for showing her insulin pump on the catwalk

She's a stunning looking model and strode the catwalk with Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski but teenager Lila Moss has impressed for a different reason this week.

She walked the catwalk with her insulin pump visible on her thigh. The 19-year-old, whose mum is supermodel Kate Moss, has type-1 diabetes.

Diabetes Ireland notes that up to five children and teenagers are diagnosed each week with Type 1 diabetes here in Ireland with 10% having a late diagnosis resulting in critical illness.

"Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition affecting 1 in 500 children with onset over days or weeks. The condition tends to occur in childhood or early adult life and will require daily insulin therapy. It is caused by the body’s own immune system destroying the insulin-making cells (beta-cells) of the pancreas."

Lila Moss in the Fendi X Versace show. Picture: from @lilamoss

A growing number of people use an insulin pump instead of the standard daily four injections.

Lila said on her instagram that it was "an honour" to participate in the Fendi x Versace fashion show.

And fans have called it an "iconic moment" and 'incredible'.

One commented that it is great there was "no attempt to hide or bling the Omnipod insulin pump" and many have noted that it clearly shows that T1 diabetes is not related to body size or lifestyle.

Lila has previously said: "I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1.”