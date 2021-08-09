Working Life: 'I’ve always valued the importance of having a breakfast'

7am

Since I was young and particularly now as a dietitian I’ve always valued the importance of having a breakfast. I give myself plenty of time each morning to eat, listen to the radio and chat to my housemates.

9am

Since November 2020, I’ve been working on a pilot project in St Mary's Health Campus, working with people diagnosed with diabetes and prediabetes. My role is to help them understand their condition and explain how food can affect both their overall health and their blood glucose levels. Together, we come up with a personalised plan, so that the person feels confident in knowing how they can change their lifestyle to improve their health.

11am

Those referred to the dietetic service have the option of attending one-to-one or group sessions. Prior to the pandemic, we offered face-to-face sessions in primary care centres across Co Cork. Since Covid-19, people have the option to complete their dietetic consultation by phone, video call or face-to-face. This has given greater flexibility to those attending our service, as they can choose what type of session fits their lifestyle.

We also run group programmes for those diagnosed with diabetes. Called “DISCOVER Diabetes” it aims to help participants get up-to-date information on Type 2 diabetes, learn practical skills and gain confidence in how to manage diabetes well. The sessions are relaxed, interesting and great fun. I am delighted to say the feedback from participants has always been extremely positive!

1pm

I chat to colleagues over lunch. In the primary care centre I work in, everyone is approachable. I am very lucky to be working with such a lovely dietetic and multidisciplinary team.

1.30pm

Since the pilot project began, I’ve been working as part of a diabetes integrated care team. This means I have been working closely with podiatrists and diabetes nurse specialists, so that those diagnosed with diabetes are getting the best care they can in the community. We have weekly team calls and run joint sessions so that those attending the service can access different services on the same day.

4pm

I tidy up paperwork. This includes sending feedback letters or completing phone calls to GPs, nurses and my dietitian colleagues. I finish at 5pm and head to Cork City to play tag rugby with friends and some of my podiatry colleagues.