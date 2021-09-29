Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal reunite in NYC 

Mescal, wearing a baseball cap and sunnies, happily poses for a selfie with an open-mouthed Edgar-Jones
Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal reunite in NYC 

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal reunite in NYC Picture: daisyedgarjones / Instagram

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 08:32
Nicole Glennon

Connell and Marianne have reunited in New York City. 

OK, not quite, but the actors have. Daisy Edgar-Jones, 23, shared an adorable snap with Paul Mescal, 25, in the Big Apple on her Instagram on Tuesday.

In the photo, Mescal, wearing a baseball cap and sunnies, happily poses for a selfie with an open-mouthed Edgar-Jones.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards. 
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards. 

Mescal, who is from Co Kildare, took home a BAFTA in June for his portrayal of Connell in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, while Edgar-Jones scooped a Golden Globes nomination in February for her portrayal of Marianne.

At the time of her Golden Globes nomination, Edgar-Jones said the pair couldn’t quite believe they had been nominated “for anything". 

"We’re such great friends now, and we’d just love to be able to be together somewhere and celebrate.” 

It’s nice to see the friends finally found time to celebrate their success. 

Read More

Paul Mescal to star in west of Ireland revenge thriller

More in this section

Gaming, knitting and hip-hop: This Irish course brings the language into 2021 for adults Gaming, knitting and hip-hop: This Irish course brings the language into 2021 for adults
Britney Spears Concert What is the #FreeBritney movement and who is behind it?
Britney Spears conservatorship Britney Spears could finally see her father removed from conservatorship
Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal reunite in NYC 

Cow-mad bride receives a 'legen-dairy' wedding present 

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices