Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal reunite in NYC 

Connell and Marianne have reunited in New York City.

OK, not quite, but the actors have. Daisy Edgar-Jones, 23, shared an adorable snap with Paul Mescal, 25, in the Big Apple on her Instagram on Tuesday.

In the photo, Mescal, wearing a baseball cap and sunnies, happily poses for a selfie with an open-mouthed Edgar-Jones.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards.

Mescal, who is from Co Kildare, took home a BAFTA in June for his portrayal of Connell in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, while Edgar-Jones scooped a Golden Globes nomination in February for her portrayal of Marianne.

At the time of her Golden Globes nomination, Edgar-Jones said the pair couldn’t quite believe they had been nominated “for anything".

"We’re such great friends now, and we’d just love to be able to be together somewhere and celebrate.”

It’s nice to see the friends finally found time to celebrate their success.