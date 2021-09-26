McFly star Tom Fletcher and Strictly dance partner Amy Dowden test positive for Covid

McFly star Tom Fletcher and his Strictly dance partner have tested positive for Covid-19 one day after the first live show of the series.

The BBC announced on Sunday afternoon that the singer and professional dancer Amy Dowden had contracted the virus and will be self-isolating.

They said in a statement: “Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest Government guidelines.

“While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that, all being well, they will return the following week.

“Strictly has and will continue to follow government guidelines in order to keep everyone safe.”

This means the pair will not be able to practise together for 10 days, and Fletcher will miss McFly’s next tour performance on Sunday night.

The singer said he is “so, so sorry” to miss the gig and his band will perform without him at The SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

McFly said on Twitter: “Unfortunately Tom is unwell and won’t be onstage with us tonight in Glasgow.

“He sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won’t see tonight.

“The show will still be going ahead, we’re looking forward to seeing you all and need you guys to sing extra loud for us tonight.”

This follows reports that three of the shows dancers were unvaccinated, though there is no suggestion that either Fletcher or Dowden were among this number.

Dowden said she was vaccinated on February 4 in an Instagram post.

Fletcher and Dowden tackled a cha-cha to September by Earth, Wind and Fire in Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show of the 2021 series the night before testing positive.

The show has seen its television audience grow to almost eight million viewers, according to overnight ratings for Saturday.