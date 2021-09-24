Daniel Craig, relieved to release No Time to Die, reveals retirement plans on Late Late Show

007 has revealed his retirement plans to Ryan Tubridy, or at least Daniel Craig has, in an interview on RTÉ's Late Late Show.

Asked if he would consider a holiday visit to Ireland, the James Bond actor said he would like to retire in the country but joked only "if they will have me".

“Yes. I mean, I love Ireland. I think I want to retire to Ireland if they will have me,” he said.

Speaking on the Friday night chat show, the James Bond star said that it has been a great pleasure to play the iconic role for fifteen years.

He said that he is pleased to finally release the latest installment in the Ian Fleming Spy series after pandemic restrictions on indoor gatherings hampered the cinematic premiere of No Time To Die in theatres across the world.

“I feel very happy and grateful to be given a chance to make this last one and also very grateful for the fact that we managed finally to get it to cinemas and it not go elsewhere.

"Obviously, a lot has happened over the past year and a bit, and this is so low down the list of priorities, but it was just the hope that we would manage to get it into the cinemas, and here we are we got a premiere and everything.

"So, I am just, I am very excited about all of that,” he said.

Having played the iconic character for so long, the actor is taking time to reflect on the changes the role has had on his life and his first decision to sign up for the James Bond films.

“It was a very big decision to make. I knew that it would change my life and I knew that it would have a profound effect on who I was, and I didn’t know if I was ready or wanted that.

"But you know as good friends of mine said opportunities like this don’t come along very often, if ever, and you have got to give it a go and I am very happy that I did.

It’s been beyond incredible experience to do, and I am incredibly fortunate to have had the chance to do it.

"Not least of all because I have worked with these amazing people over the years, and they are just…

"I always say making Bond movies is very rare air, they don’t make movies like this very often and I have had the opportunity to be in five and that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” he said.

Picture: RTÉ Late Late Show

Discussing film promotion, something the actor has struggled with at times after long disrupted productions, Mr Craig said he has "always tried to be honest about what I feel" and that he is proud of the work that goes into the films.

“I have always tried to be honest about what I feel. Bottom line is I am tremendously proud of them and tremendously proud of the work that has been put into them and selling them is an important part because I want people to see them.

"They are not for me; they are for the audience, and I want as many people to go and see them as possible and part of that is me sitting and talking to lovely people like you and saying, ‘go see my movie’," he said.

Emotional as the 007 journey comes to an end, the Bond actor said he is quite moved as No Time To Die goes to the cinema and his time with the film series comes to a close.

“I was worried that I would kind of get sick of it and I never did, no. As long as there was somewhere we could take it and we could sort of go somewhere new and there was always something fresh to do then I was happy, I was very happy with it.

"It’s odd, I have never played a role over and over and over again. I think it really snapped into focus in this film that it is a character I play… and who it is, and I won’t ever do that again. I suppose that is quite moving, that makes me quite emotional, yes,” he said.

After more than a year of delays because of Covid-19, No Time To Die will be released in cinemas across Ireland on September 30.