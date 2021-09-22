Cocktail creator Tara Copplestone: Apps like Revolut help me manage my money

What is your relationship with money?

Growing up, I would say I didn't have the best relationship with money but I'm getting better. I was encouraged to go get a job at 15, and I worked all throughout the remainder of school and college, both in Cork and Dublin. In one sense, I learned the value of a euro, but I also would live paycheck to paycheck; going out with friends, buying fast fashion - that kind of thing. The habit of saving and 'the bigger picture' came a little later on when I was in my 20s. Now, I feel I have implemented little changes in my day-to-day relationship with money, including money-related apps like Revolut Savings, Splitwise and Olivia.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I would like to think I'm a saver, but I'm definitely a spender!

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I don't splurge on a whim, I really take all the elements into account, and often give it a few weeks before really committing to anything that would be considered a 'splurge'.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

I heard someone recently, who is also self-employed, say that whenever they are spending money, they view the transaction in a cyclical manner. In essence, you must spend money on your business, but you also must believe the same money will come back into your work and business in abundance. I repeat this mantra every time I settle an invoice or pay a bill. This frame of mind has definitely helped me with the day-to-day costs of running a business, and allows me to know the money will come back to my business, bigger than ever!!

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

My business partner Rory and I have a weekly budget, which we monitor our spending, but also our sales goals and targets every week. Knowing what's coming in, but also what's going out is key for a business. My grandfather used to say, 'There is no such thing as bad business, just bad accounts.'

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

We are in the process of buying a van for Foxglove Cocktails, and I feel this is definitely the most expensive once-off' thing I've bought in a long time!

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

Looking back, I feel the most important thing I've ever bought myself is the opportunity to travel - I lived in America for six years and I travelled all around while I was there, as well as before that, when I was in college. Every trip was a different experience and helps broaden your mind to different people, cultures, food and lifestyles. To me, that's more important than material purchases.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

When I lived in New York, I started a 401-k (American version of a pension, which I won't have access to until I'm 65). Now that I'm self-employed in Cork, it's a bit more of a challenge but I'm learning that it is better to start a small pension fund now, even if it's small. The key is consistency.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

My biggest mistake was fear and ignorance of my financial situation when I was in college. I used to dread checking my internet banking after a weekends' activities, and would often put it off for days, which only heightened the fear and anxiety. But once I checked it, I always felt better. So when I moved out of home, I was forced to be more financially responsible and I started the habit of every day, just logging into my internet banking once. A quick glance of your financial situation every day can really help keep your spending and budgeting under control. That little habit helped me overcome that fear, slowly but surely!

