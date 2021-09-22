Cocktail creator Tara Copplestone: Apps like Revolut help me manage my money

Growing up, I would say I didn't have the best relationship with money but I'm getting better. I was encouraged to go get a job at 15, and I worked all throughout the remainder of school and college, both in Cork and Dublin. In one sense, I learned the value of a euro, but I also would live paycheck to paycheck; going out with friends, buying fast fashion - that kind of thing. The habit of saving and 'the bigger picture' came a little later on when I was in my 20s. Now, I feel I have implemented little changes in my day-to-day relationship with money, including money-related apps like Revolut Savings, Splitwise and Olivia.
I would like to think I'm a saver, but I'm definitely a spender!
I don't splurge on a whim, I really take all the elements into account, and often give it a few weeks before really committing to anything that would be considered a 'splurge'.
I heard someone recently, who is also self-employed, say that whenever they are spending money, they view the transaction in a cyclical manner. In essence, you must spend money on your business, but you also must believe the same money will come back into your work and business in abundance. I repeat this mantra every time I settle an invoice or pay a bill. This frame of mind has definitely helped me with the day-to-day costs of running a business, and allows me to know the money will come back to my business, bigger than ever!!
My business partner Rory and I have a weekly budget, which we monitor our spending, but also our sales goals and targets every week. Knowing what's coming in, but also what's going out is key for a business. My grandfather used to say, 'There is no such thing as bad business, just bad accounts.'
We are in the process of buying a van for Foxglove Cocktails, and I feel this is definitely the most expensive once-off' thing I've bought in a long time!
Looking back, I feel the most important thing I've ever bought myself is the opportunity to travel - I lived in America for six years and I travelled all around while I was there, as well as before that, when I was in college. Every trip was a different experience and helps broaden your mind to different people, cultures, food and lifestyles. To me, that's more important than material purchases.
When I lived in New York, I started a 401-k (American version of a pension, which I won't have access to until I'm 65). Now that I'm self-employed in Cork, it's a bit more of a challenge but I'm learning that it is better to start a small pension fund now, even if it's small. The key is consistency.
My biggest mistake was fear and ignorance of my financial situation when I was in college. I used to dread checking my internet banking after a weekends' activities, and would often put it off for days, which only heightened the fear and anxiety. But once I checked it, I always felt better. So when I moved out of home, I was forced to be more financially responsible and I started the habit of every day, just logging into my internet banking once. A quick glance of your financial situation every day can really help keep your spending and budgeting under control. That little habit helped me overcome that fear, slowly but surely!