Have you spotted Idris Elba in Dingle?

The Luther star is thought to be filming an episode of A League of Their Own on the west coast today with Jamie Redknapp, Patrice Evra, Romesh Ranganathan and Freddie Flintoff
Jamie Redknapp, Patrice Evra and Romesh Ranganathan enjoying a Guinness in Dunquin. Picture: Jamie Redknapp via Instagram.

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 12:00
Martha Brennan

While Fungi is still on the missing list, locals in Dingle have had some exciting news this week, with actor Idris Elba apparently landing in the town.

The Luther star is reportedly in Co Kerry to film an episode of the popular comedy show A League of Their Own, which airs on Sky Max.

It's been reported that Elba is joining panellists Jamie Redknapp, Patrice Evra, Freddie Flintoff, and presenter Romesh Ranganathan on the west coast, where they have already been enjoying the sights.

Redknapp, a former England soccer player, posted a picture from Kruger's Bar in Dunquin on his Instagram page yesterday.

"Pit stop and a drop of Guinness. Dermot Kennedy and Robbie Keane, where are you boys?"

Both stars replied to the post, with Keane leaving two clap emojis in the comment section and Kennedy writing: "On My Way."

The singer also left a recommendation in the comment section of another post by Redknapp, saying: 

"Get to Kennedy’s in Dingle for the best pint of Guinness you’ll ever have."

The stars went road bowling with Blarney's Kieran Gould before heading to the famous Paudie O'Shea's pub for drinks this week and took pictures around Adare Manor last night.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United player Evra posted videos on his Instagram page of Riverdance star Tomás Ó Sé showing him some Irish dancing. Earlier this afternoon, he posted another video of him out on the water with some sheep.

Radio Kerry reported that Elba was joining the group yesterday. 

"I'm buzzing at this. Not such great news for Idris," Ranganathan wrote on his Instagram stories last night.

John Moriarty of Lord Baker's restaurant and bar in Dingle spoke about the celebrities being in town on air.

"Any time we get celebrities visiting the town and we get great exposure for it I think it's nothing but positive news. We've had a very quiet year and this is very welcome," he said.

"We have a history here of leaving celebrities to themselves as much as possible when they come, that's why they keep coming back."

It is expected that the episode will air sometime next year.

Family Notices