Do two thumbs up mean F--k You and eight other emojis that may not mean what you think

From sinister to just plain confusing - the hidden meanings of these emojis will surprise you
Is utilising the thumbs up emoji the most passive aggressive way to text?

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 14:00
Ciara McDonnell

In season one of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which is on its way to beating Beverly Hills in the high drama stakes, there was one fight that stood out over all the rest.

It all began when Lisa Barlow (a Mormon convert who owns a tequila company) took against co-star Heather Gay (an ex-Mormon who now owns a huge botox business) for sending her a thumbs-up emoji in response to a text, posturing that Gay sent it as a “f–k you.”

Even though Gay denied it, when later quizzed by a producer about whether or not she intended to be insulting, she admitted that she absolutely did. 

This sent me into a cold sweat. I have sent everyone two thumbs up emojis. My boss, my husband, my mother. It is always sent with the intention of a slightly joyful affirmative to whatever they are asking. What if I had been flipping them the bird all this time? It got me thinking about the secret meaning of other emojis, and why we should always think before we click. 

The Okay Gesture

The okay gesture is not as innocent as it may seem. In 2017 - as a prank -  members of 4chan, a fringe online message board began a campaign to flood social media with posts linking the "OK" hand gesture to the white power movement. The prank was so successful that the gesture caught on, leading to the symbol to be added to the Antidefamation League's database of hate symbols. 

Bowing lady

This lady sn't studying, or doing pushups. She is bowing! She is performing the deep bow called dogeza in Japan.

I don't know lady

This lady is not telling you she doesn't know - she is asking if she can help. 

Dancing twins

These women are not just having fun, they are the Japanese versions of Playboy bunnies. 

Shooting star

It may look like a shooting star, but this emoji is intended to convey dizziness. 

Avocado

The avocado emoji is not just used to indicate a delicious snack. It is also used to tell someone that they are basic and out of touch. 

Hatching chick

No, this is not an extremely cute emoji of a chick hatching out of an egg. It is a way to indicate that you don't care what the other person thinks of you. 

Poo

The poo emoji was actually designed as a symbol of good luck. In Japanese, the word for poo (unko) starts, coincidentally, with the same sound as the word for luck.

Sex File: How can we reboot our sex life? 

