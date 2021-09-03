Adam King's 'virtual hug' cards raised over €260,000 for CUH and Temple Street Children's Hospital

His 'virtual hug' captured the hearts and minds of Irish people the world over on last year's Late Late Toy Show — and now, would-be astronaut and future cartoon star Adam King has handed over €266,000 to CUH and Temple Street Children's Hospital, raised by sales of Virtual Hug Christmas cards at Centra and SuperValu.
Born with osteogenesis imperfecta (type III), a rare condition that causes stunted growth and brittle bones, King has attended Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin since he was a baby.
The funds raised will be split between the two hospitals, with CUMH using the donation to support its Neonatal Sanctum appeal, and the building of a parents’ room on its Wilton campus.
Temple Street will use its share of the funds to support the Rare Paediatric Bone Disorders Clinic Adam still attends, and the CHI Arts in Health programme.
Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive of the Children’s Health Foundation, which incorporates Temple Street Foundation and CMRF Crumlin, said: “Adam King’s virtual hug card brought so much joy to people right across the country when it was needed most and has helped lift the nation’s spirits in a very challenging time for us all."
"The response to the card was simply phenomenal and we are so grateful to each and every person around Ireland who bought cards and supported this important fundraiser, and to Garlanna and Musgraves for helping to make it all possible."