Adam King's 'virtual hug' cards raised over €260,000 for CUH and Temple Street Children's Hospital

His 'virtual hug' captured the hearts and minds of Irish people the world over on last year's Late Late Toy Show — and now, would-be astronaut and future cartoon star Adam King has handed over €266,000 to CUH and Temple Street Children's Hospital, raised by sales of Virtual Hug Christmas cards at Centra and SuperValu.

Born with osteogenesis imperfecta (type III), a rare condition that causes stunted growth and brittle bones, King has attended Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin since he was a baby.