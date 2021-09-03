Adam King's 'virtual hug' cards raised over €260,000 for CUH and Temple Street Children's Hospital

Ireland's favourite astronaut-in-training's hand-drawn symbol was a Valentine's Day favourite
Adam King's 'virtual hug' cards raised over €260,000 for CUH and Temple Street Children's Hospital

Adam King (6) presenting a cheque for €266,830.52 to be split equally between CUH Charity and Temple Street. This money was raised through the sale of the Virtual Hug cards for Valentine’s Day in 2021. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 14:50
Caitlín Griffin

His 'virtual hug' captured the hearts and minds of Irish people the world over on last year's Late Late Toy Show — and now, would-be astronaut and future cartoon star Adam King has handed over €266,000 to CUH and Temple Street Children's Hospital, raised by sales of Virtual Hug Christmas cards at Centra and SuperValu.

Born with osteogenesis imperfecta (type III), a rare condition that causes stunted growth and brittle bones, King has attended Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin since he was a baby. 

The funds raised will be split between the two hospitals, with CUMH using the donation to support its Neonatal Sanctum appeal, and the building of a parents’ room on its Wilton campus. 

Temple Street will use its share of the funds to support the Rare Paediatric Bone Disorders Clinic Adam still attends, and the CHI Arts in Health programme.

Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive of the Children’s Health Foundation, which incorporates Temple Street Foundation and CMRF Crumlin, said: “Adam King’s virtual hug card brought so much joy to people right across the country when it was needed most and has helped lift the nation’s spirits in a very challenging time for us all."

"The response to the card was simply phenomenal and we are so grateful to each and every person around Ireland who bought cards and supported this important fundraiser, and to Garlanna and Musgraves for helping to make it all possible."

Read More

New Abba songs reviewed: a perky, moving return to pop’s highest peaks

More in this section

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney makes 'jailbreak' from CUH Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney makes 'jailbreak' from CUH
Britney Spears conservatorship Britney Spears accuses father of trying to ‘extort’ her in conservatorship
Download Festival 2015 - Day Three - Donington Park Kiss postpone tour dates after Gene Simmons tests positive for Covid-19
adam king's virtual huglate late toy showosteogenseis imperfectacumhneonatal sanctum appealrare paediatric bone disorders clinicvirtual hugastronautperson: adam kingorganisation: cuhorganisation: temple street children's hospital
Olivia Colman awarded BFI Fellowship - London

Richard E Grant announces the death of his wife Joan Washington

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices