Jacqui Hurley: Sonia O' Sullivan is the greatest hero I’ll ever have

Jacqui Hurley always has a new project up her sleeve, whether it's teaching sports journalism at the University of Limerick, coaching the u16 Irish women's basketball team, or, more recently, launching her second children's book.

Girls Play Too 2 is the follow-up to the Cork native's first collection of stories on Ireland's top sportswomen. It’s been a project close to the broadcaster's heart, originally inspired by her own childhood hero.

“Sonia O' Sullivan is the greatest hero I’ll ever have. She showed a whole generation of Irish people that we could be amazing,” Hurley says. “This feels like a way of showing her how much she meant to us. She inspired all of us and now I want to inspire the next generation.”

The book’s release comes right after Hurley landed home from presenting RTÉ's coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The mum of two has only been back in Dublin for a week when we speak.

"Today is the first day I feel any way normal," the 37 year old says. "I was on such a high because I watched these amazing people making history and then I was trying to take a bit of downtime with the kids. But it has been an amazing summer. I've been telling myself to just enjoy it while it lasts. I can sleep in the winter."

What shape are you in?

I'm probably in the same shape now as I was before I had my kids, which is a good thing. Luke is aged seven and Lily is four and I fell into a bit of a difficult routine between having them where I wasn’t getting to play enough sport. In the last year though I've really put time into making sure I get enough exercise.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I always start my day with overnight oats and I'd be very good with eating well throughout the day. Over the past year, we've also started to make every mealtime a point at which we sit at the table and I think that makes a big difference. It really makes you slow down and eat your food properly.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Red wine and chocolate. The ultimate combination and the greatest downfall of women.

What would keep you awake at night?

I sleep very well because to us, the worst has already happened. We've had tragedy in my family with my brother dying [at age 25 in a car accident] so I never really worry about bad things happening because what could be worse than that?

How do you relax?

I used to see people out walking and wonder what the point was but since I've started walking the kids to school I've really started to enjoy the walk back. It's a great way to decompress.

What’s your favourite smell?

Flowerbomb perfume by Viktor&Rolf and the smell of freshly cut grass. When you smell that as a sportsperson you know summer championships are on the way.

When is the last time you cried?

I cried more tears at the Olympics than I have during the rest of the sporting year. I cried when the rowers won, I cried at Kellie Harrington's win. It's hard not to get caught up in people achieving their dreams.

What traits do you least like in others?

Arrogance and dishonesty are probably the things that grate on me the most.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I'm too loud. I always have been and I always will be. I just can't read a room and know when to be quiet.

Do you pray?

I'm not religious but I do have faith. I try to think deeply about what everything means but I don't get caught up in praying for things.

What would cheer up your day?

Laughter. I was the class clown in school. It's just the best medicine.

What quote inspires you most and why?

"Tough times don't last but tough people do." It's something that Kellie Harrington said to me for the first Girls Play Too book and it really stuck with me.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

New Zealand. We spent time travelling around there in a camper and had this amazing trip. It was definitely the best place I've ever visited.