An Irish mum is winning at the game of scones

The humble scone. An undeniably Irish comfort especially when accompanied by a cup of tea. They always taste better when made by an Irish mammy — which might explain the explosion of orders that Mary O’Halloran received in New York last week.

Following the closure of her Manhattan bar, Mary O’s, due to the city’s extreme lockdown, the Mayo-born mother of six set up an online store to sell traditional Irish fare, including her popular scones — which are made using the recipe she learned from her mother.

Mary uses a scone recipe she learned from her mother. See below for how to make the perfect scones

Although Mary’s business received some attention last January when it appeared on a local news station in New York, it wasn’t until her recent appearance on the Humans of New York (HONY) blog that things really took off.

The post describing Mary’s journey to make ends meet for her and her family received almost 210,000 Facebook views. Thousands of comments left by well-wishers struck by her story.

Orders for her scones exceeded 100,000 and were worth $1 million, with requests coming from all across America including Virginia, Idaho, California, and Colorado.

Mary O'Halloran's scones have been bought across the US

In 2010, photographer Brandon Stanton started the HONY blog as a documentary project with the goal to create a photographic census of every New Yorker.

The blog currently has a combined social media following of 30 million on Facebook and Instagram.

Stanton re-visited Mary on the same night the post went live and orders for her scones flooded in.

He wrote on his page: “The craic was 90 last night as a wave of big scone hype crested right in the middle of Irish music night.”

Mary has had thousands of orders and comments on her scones

Stanton’s update included a video of Mary tending to her regular customers in Mary O’s while trad musicians played merrily in the background.

Mary also helps feed New Yorkers in need. Her online store allows customers to purchase her shepherd’s pies that she makes and donate to homeless kitchens around New York City.

In typical Irish mammy fashion, Mary didn’t bat an eyelid to the inundation of orders she received and is likely to just get on with it.

As the saying goes, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere — but an Irish Mammy can make anything work, anywhere.

Mary got orders for more than 100,000 scones