'History repeating itself': Aoibhín Garrihy welcomes baby girl

Aoibhín Garrihy has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

The actress and businesswoman welcomed Isla Burke to the world on Monday and made a formal announcement for fans on Instagram earlier today.

“Our littlest love, Isla Burke, who arrived on Monday, making us the happiest, luckiest bunch in the whole world,” Garrihy wrote alongside a snap of the newborn, who is her third child with husband John Burke.

The post has already been liked over 31k times, with celebs such as Louise Cooney, James Kavanagh, and Sinead Kennedy taking to the comment section to leave well wishes for the family.

Isla Burke was born last Monday, August 9. Picture: Aoibhín Garrihy via Instagram.

Proud auntie Ailbhe Garrihy also left a message beneath the post, saying: “We love you so much already baby Isla.”

Many are noting the similarities between Garrihy’s new family and that of her own.

"Three girls...history repeating in the loveliest way. Grá mór," wrote broadcaster Síle Seoige.

The youngest Garrihy, 2fm host Doireann, has also laid claim to her youngest niece. "Does this mean she’s the Doireann of the three girl brigade?” she wrote online. “Cannot wait to cuddle you beautiful baby Isla."

The birth comes just weeks after Garrihy appeared on Ireland AM to talk about the restrictions in maternity hospitals, speaking about how her sister Ailbhe was alone through much of her own labour last year.

“She was on her own for a huge chunk of it. That’s all well and good when things go according to plan...but when women are getting horrific news on their own, without the support system, it’s tough, it’s traumatic,” Garrihy said.

"Without your support system its tough"

Mum to be @AoibhinGarrihy shared some of the difficulties women face with restrictions in maternity hospitals during Covid-19 and how important it is to have your partner there by your side #maternityrestrictions pic.twitter.com/Hj9dV2qVpF — Ireland AM (@IrelandAMVMTV) August 4, 2021

“You see people and they're eating inside and they're enjoying themselves and they’re heading off on holidays and you can't have your partner for one of the biggest milestones of your life.”

When asked if she knew whether her husband would be allowed in for the birth of her third baby, she said: “I think John will be there. Fingers crossed.”

“It’s funny, the third time around you don’t think about these things. Whatever will be will be and we’ll just get on with it.”

Isla joins sisters Hanorah (3) and Líobhan (2).