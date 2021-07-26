Life Hack: How to keep pigeons and other birds away from your home

Last week I was chatting with some friends about birds. No, we’re not into bird-watching: they were lamenting the bird poo all around their house. It’s a situation we’re all too familiar with here in Ireland. Is it just me, or can birds sense a freshly washed car? Because within five minutes of mine drying, you can bet there’s a big white mark on it. While these marks are unsightly, they also could be a health risk, especially for anyone with small children.

While we want to be rid of our flying friends for those reasons, we obviously don’t want to harm them. That’s why I looked into a number of methods to deter birds from flying near your home and found some simple tricks to keep them away and keep your property poo-free.