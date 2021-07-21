The best way to wash wine glasses may surprise you 

It turns out there's no need to labour over fragile stemware in the sink - here is your new guide to get those glasses sparkling
Washing wine glasses by hand can be daunting but the dishwasher will be your new best friend.

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 15:04
Martha Brennan

Many of us have been enjoying this week’s heatwave by sipping something cold in the sun, but hings aren't so joyous when we are faced with the task of handwashing our favourite wine glasses the next day.

However, it turns out that if you own a dishwasher you don’t need to soak those pesky stems at all.

We’ve been trained to believe that putting fragile glasses in the dishwasher will break them, with many of us left thinking that the only way to clean good glasses is by hand. 

But the testers over at Wirecutter have proved the theory wrong, after experimenting with putting fragile glasses in the dishwasher, as per many manufacturer’s recommendations.

According to those who make even the thinnest wine glasses, people are far more likely to crack delicate glasses in the sink. 

So crack open that dishwasher and, if you don't have one, follow this foolproof guide to sparkling stemware.

Do I need to use different dishwasher tablets?

Make sure to rinse glasses before putting them in the dishwasher to remove any sediment. Picture: iStock.
Nope. But too much of anything is never good. Wirecutter recommends buying dishwasher powder that lets you control the amount you put in, as too much soap can etch glass over time. You can also buy special tablets for glasses if you’re worried.

Where is the best place in the dishwasher?

According to glassware company Riedel, glasses are best placed on the top shelf, not touching any other items. If your dishwasher has an air-dry setting, it's also worth putting it to use.

Rinse aid can help prevent glasses from coming out cloudy looking and wineware.co.uk recommends using your dishwasher’s shortest cycle.

What if I don’t have a dishwasher?

Hold the glass with one hand at a time if washing by hand. Picture: iStock.
A thin brush or cloth is the safest way to clean glasses by hand, according to Riedel. Use a soft cloth, with just a drop of washing-up liquid and warm (not hot) water. Some wine experts don’t use soap at all, but that’s a personal preference.

Make sure you don’t put too much pressure on the stem of the glass. Hold it with just one hand at a time.

If you’re looking for a specialised wine glass brush, you can buy one on winelover.ie for €12.

How do I dry glasses correctly?

Dry with a microfibre cloth to avoid bits sticking to the glass. Picture: iStock.
Dry straight away, using a cloth or kitchen roll instead of a fluffy tea towel. If you do need to air dry them, put a tea towel over your drying rack first to avoid chipping.

If there are still spots on the glass, channel your inner waitress and hold the glass upside down over some steam and dry again, but never with too much pressure or twisting and with a cloth in each hand to avoid fingerprint marks.

