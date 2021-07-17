'I am going to really miss the kids. Hopefully I’ll manage, just get the head down and get on with it'

The last month or so has been like manna from heaven for sports fans, with GAA, rugby and soccer back on the menu, and events such as the Euros and Wimbledon providing a sense of normality after a bleak 18 months. RTÉ broadcaster, Jacqui Hurley, who has been hosting the station’s coverage of the Euros, is still trying to wrap her head around it all.

“It has been wild. You get so used to not having sport, then it all came back at the same time…it’s weird but amazing. It has made all of us appreciate it so much. It’s so lovely, particularly the Euros, being in the middle of it and seeing the buzz of it, it has been brilliant.”

The Cork native will barely have time to catch her breath before moving on to present RTÉ’s Olympics coverage. After much uncertainty, the Olympics are going ahead, and RTÉ will be sending a team to the Games in Tokyo.

“I finish the Euros, I get a week in between, trying to get a bit of downtime with the kids and then I’m gone,” she says.

Hurley says she is not sure how she will adjust to being away from her family — husband Shane, and children Luke, 7, and Lily, 4 — after being in such close quarters during the pandemic.

“We have been so close in every way, obviously we’ve all been stuck in the house, but also the craic we have had together for the last year has been amazing. I have had such fun times with the kids and I am going to really miss them. Hopefully I’ll manage, just get the head down and get on with it. What I do know is that they’re going to be grand because they are going to Ballybunion on their holidays for a few weeks, all their cousins are down there, they will be living the dream, surfing every day, they won’t give a shite that I’m gone,” she laughs.

The RTÉ team for Tokyo will be pared back due to Covid. Hurley is conscious of the fact that because none of the athletes’ families are travelling, that RTÉ is the eyes and ears for them as well as the audience at home.

“Usually we would send 55 to 60, we are only sending 30 this time around. You might think that is a lot of people, but for us, the biggest problem is that if the Irish team is 100 people and there are 15 of them in action a day, we don’t have the facilities to cover all of those athletes. Right now, particularly with Covid, their families are not there so it is even more up to us to try to go and get their reaction after they have been in action.”

Hurley says seeing the Irish athletes compete at the Olympics will provide a much-needed lift for the nation.

“There are people asking why is the Olympics going ahead, it is the least of people’s worries right now, and why is sport so important? But I think we have seen the lift that sport can really give people. Irish athletes have fought so hard to get here in the middle of a pandemic, they didn’t think it was going to happen. I think you are going to see really raw emotion at this Olympics that you’ve never seen before. I also think it is going to be a successful one for Irish athletes because a lot of the pressure has been taken off them.”

Jacqui Hurley, broadcaster. Photograph Moya Nolan

Hurley, 37, who spent time in Australia as a child before returning home to Ballinhassig, Co Cork, lives and breathes sport, playing at county and national level in basketball and camogie when younger. She is keen to pass on her love of sport to her children.

“In the first few years, Luke was interested in anything with a ball. Now, he really enjoys GAA and rugby. Lily is still very young, but she is showing signs of loving it. I won’t push them but I would love if they were into it.”

She is particularly aware of the importance of girls playing sport.

“The struggle is that you have to show girls there are other things, it doesn’t have to be all team sport. When I was younger it was like if you don’t play camogie or basketball, you are not interested in sport. Whereas, I’m like, ‘do you like running, do you like dancing, do you like yoga, do you like hockey?’

Our biggest problem is the way we stereotypically put people into categories and that is really dangerous for young girls.

"We really need to move away from that because we are losing a generation of girls who think they are not sporty and actually they are.”

Last year, Hurley published the children’s book Girls Play Too, which featured inspirational Irish sportswomen, and she has just completed a second book in the series.

“I wrote it because I wish I had that book when I was a kid. The reaction was unbelievable. For example, when Rachael Blackmore was champion jockey at Cheltenham and won at the Gold Cup, I got hundreds of messages from parents and children saying they had read about her in the book and then they saw her on TV. A small thing like that can make such a difference to a child.”

As for seeing herself as a role model for girls who want to get into sports journalism, Hurley says it is something she didn’t spend a lot of time contemplating until recently.

“I didn’t really think about it at the start. I got into it because I really wanted to do it. I probably noticed there wasn’t a lot of people doing it but it wasn’t a barrier to me. The first time it really became apparent to me was when I started presenting Sunday Sport and a journalist rang me and asked me how does it feel to be the first woman presenting a sports show. I was like, ‘God, how did I not know this?' I had never really thought to ask.

"That was in 2009, but when you look around now and see the female talent out there, I don’t think it is that big a deal. All they have to do is look around and say, 'I would love to do that and I can’. I take it a lot more seriously now. I try to go to a lot of schools and talk to young girls in particular because you really want to encourage them to know that yes, these kinds of jobs are out there for you.”

What makes Hurley’s determination even more admirable is the personal tragedy she has had to deal with along the way. Her brother, Seán, lost his life in a car accident, aged only 25, in 2011. The tenth anniversary of his death is this November.

“It is a very big milestone and for my family, it feels like, ‘how has ten years passed?’. The hardest thing is him not being around to see the kids — my sister has a little girl as well — he has missed out on these lives. For us, it was just getting through the milestones. We got married six months after he died — he was supposed to be a groomsman, that was incredibly difficult. The one thing I find, is that it never gets easier, but our way of handing it is a bit better. I find I am a bit more able to get on with it, whereas before, I constantly had moments when I wished he was there. Now, I am so grateful we had him — we only had him for 25 years but it was an unbelievable 25 years, we really knocked so much craic out of it but I wish it was longer. Anyone who has lost somebody would probably say that — all you want is time.”

Jacqui Hurley, broadcaster. Photograph Moya Nolan

Hurley plans to make a trip back to Ballinhassig to see her family before she heads off to Tokyo.

“My time down there is so precious now, I love getting back there and so do the kids,” she says. When I ask if her family in Cork will be watching her in Tokyo, she laughs.

“Oh Jesus, they will. My mother is my greatest fan — she is hilarious. They have always been into sport, they were at every match, they were constantly involved, which makes a big difference. They are proud of all of us for having very different careers — my sister is a pilot, my brother was about to become a semi-pro motorbike racer — three wild careers, but they have always encouraged us to be our own people and I loved that. They’ll be the first ones with the TV on, although they will probably be the only ones watching it, because it will be in the middle of the night.”

Hurley won’t be seeing much of the sights of Tokyo when she is there.

“I was there for the rugby, I went over as a fan for the Ireland-New Zealand quarter-final. I had an amazing time, I was only there for five days. I’d say I saw more in five days than I will during this three weeks. It is pretty strict, literally hotel room and venue, but I am really looking forward to it.”