Wedding of the Week: A walk on Cork's Shakey Bridge

You could say the River Lee ran right alongside Laura Lemasney and Douglas Abbott, eager to get a starring role in their romance story from the start.

Because you just couldn’t miss it, shining brightly as a backdrop as the Douglas bride and groom posed for the camera on the Shakey Bridge for their wedding photographer Donagh Glavin.

As they strolled across the recently restored Cork footbridge on March 19, the Lee whooshed onwards below — but you’d have had to make it flow backwards, in time, by almost two years, to be precise, and in space, to the river’s source, near scenic Gougane Barra, to catch a glimpse of how it all began.

Because it was there, on April 13, 2019, that Laura and Douglas got engaged.

They were married in March in St Columba’s Church, in their native Douglas, by Fr Teddy O’Sullivan, and held their reception in The Kingsley Hotel, Cork.

Laura’s sister Emma Lemasney was her bridesmaid while Douglas’s brothers Max Abbott were by his side as his best man and groomsman respectively.

The Cork cityscape was ideal for their post-wedding ceremony walkabout, as it was there their paths had first crossed nine years before while working in Rearden's/Havana Brown’s nightclub.

They had originally planned a much bigger wedding, with a guest list of 120 family members and friends.

But that wasn’t to be. “It was an intimate wedding due to Covid restrictions but a fabulous day with glorious weather,” said Laura.

“Family and friends were outside the church on arrival and greeted us as we exited the church also.”

Laura Lemasney and Douglas Abbott with Father Teddy O'Sullivan, Emma Lemasney and Max Abbott.

One of the highlights of the celebration was a performance by singer and guitarist Mark Waters in the church. “The weather also made the day extra special,” said the bride.

Organising a wedding and a honeymoon in a pandemic may have its downsides but it can make the occasion memorable. “It was a novelty to be able to stay in a hotel and have a meal served up when everything was closed,” said Laura.

The newlyweds enjoyed a three-night mini-moon in Bantry.

The bride, a primary school teacher, and groom, a health worker, live in Douglas.