Watch: See inside John and Francis Brennan's brand new hotel

Say hello to The Lansdowne Kenmare
John and Francis Brennan, owners of The Lansdowne Hotel, Kenmare. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 08:37

Just three weeks after John and Francis Brennan opened the doors of the newly refurbished Park Hotel to the public, they are back with a brand new hotel - The Lansdowne Kenmare.

"It's the same ambiance and character of The Park," says John, "but I always say at The Park you won't be carrying your own bag, but you will be in The Lansdowne."

The hoteliers acquired the 28 bedroom town hotel in late 2020 and completely renovated it.

It's The Park experience - without the price tag.

The outdoor cafe is already drawing crowds in the holiday destination.

  • For the full interview with the Brennans, and more details on The Lansdowne Kenmare, see next Saturday's Weekend magazine.

Mo Laethanta Saoire: Cónal Creedon pays homage to his ancestral home of Inchigeelagh

