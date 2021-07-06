Britney Spears’s long-time manager Larry Rudolph ‘resigns’

Britney Spears’s long-time manager has reportedly resigned amid the controversy surrounding her conservatorship.

In a letter published by Deadline, Larry Rudolph, who has represented the pop superstar since early in her career, said he been made aware the singer has shared her intention to “officially retire”.

The note was addressed to Spears’s father, Jamie, and her care-giver Jodi Montgomery, who are co-conservators of the star.

Britney Spears’s conservatorship appears to have taken another turn after reports her long-time manager has resigned (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Rudolph reportedly said: “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

“As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career.

“And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.”

The letter added: “I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

Rudolph, a prominent talent manager whose clients include rocker Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, oversaw Spears’s career from the mid-1990s, when she became one of the world’s biggest pop acts.

Spears continued to perform while under the conservatorship, including a lucrative residency in Las Vegas.

However, she has not been on stage since 2018 and has said she will not make a comeback while her father controls her estate.

Rudolph’s resignation marks the latest twist in Spears’s conservatorship since she delivered bombshell testimony in a Los Angeles court on June 23.

Spears, 39, told a judge she wants the arrangement to come to an end, without the need for a medical assessment.

She said the court-ordered conservatorship – put in place in 2008 after she suffered a series of mental breakdowns – is “abusive” and criticised those overseeing it, including her father.

Spears alleged she was required to use a contraceptive device and was prevented from getting married.

After her testimony made headlines around the world, Bessemer Trust, the financial management firm appointed to oversee Spears’s multimillion dollar estate alongside her father, announced it was resigning from the role.

In a court filing, Bessemer cited “changed circumstances” and said the singer’s testimony made it clear she did not consent to the conservatorship.

The next hearing in the case is set for July 14.