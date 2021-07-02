Business is literally picking up as Irish inventor scores a Dragons' Den deal

Pet owners who pick up after their dog can often find themselves walking the streets with a bag of poop swinging from their hand until they find a bin.

Parent and pet owner, Darren Louet-Feisser from Blackrock, Dundalk, reckons his Potty Mouth pooper scooper could make it a whole lot easier to go on doody-duty after 'your best friend'.

Inventor, Darren Louet-Feisser on Dragons' Den

It's a bright smiley-faced waste bag carrying device that clips onto the dog's lead. You don't have to do the swoop with a bag over your hand and you just carry the poop in a bag inside in the Potty Mouth (€24) until you find a bin.

The Potty Mouth pooper scooper

Darren Louet-Feisser, who owns Bailey the samoyed husky, pitched his inventions to Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies.

He admits: “Waiting to pitch was a little nerve-racking. I had practised my pitch several times on an empty wet and windy deck of the ferry over, trying to pick up dog poops as they rolled across a slippery deck. You know you only have one chance to impress and no return if you mess up."

He managed to seal the deal with Touker Suleyman — he got an investment of £50k for a 30% share.

"I didn't know he was actually in pet products so I was like 'brilliant' when I heard that. He was just launching them so I had no idea."

Darren has children aged between three and 11 years and says that the oldest boy picking up snails in the garden with a broken tennis ball "was the eureka moment" for the poop scoop. It's proving popular with dog-owners who also have young kids — nobody wants a bag of poop swinging from the buggy handles up next to the head of your other small child who's walking next to you, laughs Darren.

And while Darren, 44, can literally say that business is 'picking up' now, that's not the only pet invention he's got on the market.

"I was delighted to get a chance to show that we were not a one-trick pony.”

His range of products includes cat beds, litter trays, dog washing brushes and more.

The company based in Blackrock, County Louth, also sells hoses and dog-washing brushes

"The flooding of the kitchen every time we built water slides and paddling pools in the garden was the inspiration for the Got a Hose — a tap and hose connector that will fit a hose to almost any tap and is specifically designed for mixing hot and cold water, which is perfect for washing pets, cars and of course filling up your kids paddling pool with warm water."

The Nest & Go is a nifty combo — it's a pet bed/pet carrier and pet waste system all in one.

Nest & Go: Pet bed which becomes a pet carrier and has a detachable litter tray which folds up to allow the waste be poured into a bin

"Pets get distressed when you try to put them in those cold plastic pet carriers, so we decided to create a comfy stylish pet bed that transforms into a pet carrier and the Nest & Go was born. We have already secured orders from USA distributors for the Nest & Go (€100)."

Darren is working on some smart pet products now but doesn't want to reveal too much just yet. Check out nobupet.com for the current pet products though.