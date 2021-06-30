'Oh my God, I've been dumped.' Love Island is down a contestant and it's only day two

Finally, we have an answer. Not that anyone was actually kept up last night wondering who Chloe chose to couple up with. There were perhaps a few ringing ears, however.

We begin where we left off: with Chloe standing in front of the firepit, looking ever so sorrowful as she reveals which boy she has decided she wants to share a bed with.

The lucky man is Aaron, which is a surprise to about no one. The juicy bit comes next though. Finally, a bit of drama on this show!

Just before the new couple gets to celebrate, Shannon receives a text. “Oh my god I’ve been dumped,” she says after reading out the message asking her to pack her bags. “Well, that was short-lived.” Bet you wish you hadn’t said the connection with Aaron was “dead” now Shannon.

For once, Chloe has no words. Until she does again, about 30 seconds later. “I think this is the best position for me.” A better position than packing your bags on day three and dashing before anyone got to remember your name? We believe so, Chloe.

Justice for Hugo

Hugo and Sharon call it quits, before it even begins.

Poor Hugo guys. We're not even halfway into the episode before his match Sharon ‘pulls him for chat.’

“Who do you want to share a bed with?”



“Hugo, hahahah just joking xo”



Justice for Hugo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fVEPeeA6ZK — Joe (@joesaunders) June 29, 2021

He did admit there was no romance in their match before she sat him down, however, saying that he couldn’t go home to his parents with her. Yet, he can go home to them after admitting that ‘middle of road’ story currently trending on Twitter. Right.

“I knew from the word go that I wasn’t your type and that’s perfectly fine. What annoyed me is I feel like you avoid me and you don’t talk to me,” Sharon tells him.

It’s fair, and he apologises like the good man he appears to be and says it’s because there hasn’t been any time. In a remote villa. With only 10 people in it. With no electronics.

Anyways, Sharon is out of the picture but hopefully, another romance might soon bud for the new Dr Alex.

#Sheshoots

We do love a good Love Island producer hashtag. Kaz won’t be great at the shooting however, she tells her match Toby on their first date that she knows nothing about football.

He’s a semi-pro footballer for a team no one has heard about and Twitter doesn’t believe is real. Wonder if Kaz is interested in being a semi-WAG then?

But, they are interested in each other and at last, we have some romance in this villa. She is beyond excited to go on the date, and both carefully curate their outfits, possibly for more than just the chance at a Boohoo deal.

There's laughter, flirting, and two sips of champagne. They're really not going to attract many potential Irish contestants with those drink portions - and this series needs a Maura Higgins.

"That's a good first date," Toby tells the boys upon return. "I had a good date. He's really sweet," Kaz tells the beach hut camera.

Chaldish

In other news, Chloe already seems to be changing her mind about Aaron. She and Brad have a conversation by the firepit that leaves everyone confused, especially us. Even Iain Sterling is left without a comment.

In a game of presumably non-alcoholic beer pong, Brad kisses Chloe when told to smooch who he likes best and his match Faye gets a plant when forced to pick his least favourite. Forget picnic dates, now the shots are really fired. A C-bomb is even dropped.

My reaction to Brad kissing Faye as the person he likes least #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KV4YUi6V1R — Ron (@unfinishedaaron) June 30, 2021

Soon after this incident, we meet two new boys, Chuggs and Liam. Yes, you read that first one correctly, and yes it's already trending on Twitter.

Until tomorrow, islanders.