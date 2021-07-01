Paul Galvin and Louise Duffy share photo of baby daughter Elin

'What a beauty. Huge congrats to you all'
The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps until April. Picture: Louise Duffy via Instagram

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 14:05
Martha Brennan

Louise Duffy and Paul Galvin have announced the birth of their second child.

The Today FM host and GAA star welcomed baby Elin at the National Maternity Hospital on June 22, with Duffy sharing a picture of their new baby girl with her Instagram followers yesterday evening.

"Meet our beautiful little girl Elin Galvin," she wrote.

"She is the sweetest little thing and we can't believe she's ours. Forever grateful to the amazing staff at NMH [National Maternity Hospital] for getting her here safely."

The couple, who got married on 2015, kept the pregnancy under the radar until Duffy made the announcement on Instagram in April, revealing her seven-month bump.

“Exciting little collaboration on the way! Due for release in June," she wrote alongside the snap. Elin joins the family just as big sister Esmé is about to turn three. 

Duffy's post has been flooded with comments since sharing with her 32k followers.

"What a beauty. Huge congrats to you all," Aoibhin Garrihy wrote, with Pippa O' Connor and Amy Huberman also sending their good wishes. 

