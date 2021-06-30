This week's specials: €120 pools and inflatable kayaks

Pools and kayaks

From this Sunday, Aldi shoppers can nab their own backyard pool for €119.99. There are two different types arriving into stores, along with smaller paddling pools for the kiddies.

The 12ft metal frame pool (€199.99) is the cheaper of the two. It includes a pump, filter cartridge, pool cover, thermometer, floating chlorine dispenser, and repair patch. The 14ft rattan pool costs €229.99 and includes similar accessories, as well as a ladder, maintenance kit and ground cloth.

On July 11, inflatable kayaks will hit shelves. The two-person kayaks will be on sale for just €49.99 and are saltwater and oil-resistant. A double paddle, matching bag, and wet bag are also included in the price.

You’ll also be able to find a variety of wetsuits and water shoes on the same date. The full surfing wetsuit (€29.99) comes in two colours and in both men’s and women’s sizes, with a short version also available for €24.99.

For the kids, find similar wetsuits for less than €20, as well as swimwear sets and water shoes.

Homeware for under €5

Tesco's picnic range can be used outside or indoors for summer.

Tesco has just launched a cute new budget range of indoor/outdoor homeware items in stores across Ireland.

For your next picnic, you can nab a blanket for just €1.50, tumblers and pitchers for €2, as well as bowls and wine glasses for €3 and a €1.50 drinks dispenser. Other items available include cooler bags, ice lolly moulds, and reusable straws.

The store’s Mrs Hinch range also has gorgeous bits for the house, like cushions, lamps, vases and €15 drawers.

Plastic-Free July

The Neat. refillable surface cleaner is plastic-free.

Sustainable Irish retailer Faerly is offering a range of plastic-free products on its website for Plastic-Free July.

The products include easy alternatives for commonly used items, such as surface cleaners, shampoo bars, razors, and reusable cotton pads. See more at www.faerly.ie

Mirror sale

Home Store + More's Cannes Brass Round Mirror.

Home Store + More has 50% off all of its wall mirrors and clocks online. Find deals, such as this Cannes Brass Round Mirror (€49.99 down from €99.99), on www.homestoreandmore.ie

Refreshing scents

L’Occitane has just launched the limited edition Verbena range for summer. The four fragrances include the return of its popular mint scent, as well as citrus, cactus and verbena and products include refreshing shower gels, scrubs, and rich hand creams. Find online and in stores.