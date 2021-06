Face time

Finally, we’ve realised the importance of facial SPFs. This release from Vichy has been the talk of beauty desks - factor 50+ with a water fluid texture that helps protect the skin from the damages of UV radiation and pollution whilst targeting existing signs of photo-ageing. It even targets dark spots.

Shades of summer

Natural Bronzer, €8.99 @ pharmacies, grocery stores and department stores nationwide

You can’t beat a classic and it looks like Rimmel agrees. They’ve relaunched their iconic Natural Bronzer with updated packaging and new shades but the same ultra-fine formula and blend of pigments that makes it a purse-friendly favourite.

Misting up

Clarins Hydra Essentiel Mist €30 & Bronzing Compact €44 @ Clarins counters nationwide.

Two standouts from Clarins this summer — the hydra mist is just what’s needed as temperatures build, refreshing and hydrating after months of masks. The bronzing compact meanwhile, packaged in a vibrant turquoise case, gives skin a natural glow. It’s your life after lockdown kit.

Palette Pleaser

Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love palette €69 @Brown Thomas

Charlotte Tilbury’s Look of Love beauty palette is one palette with all you need — options to brighten, widen and smoke up the eyes, plus a bronzer, highlighter and cheek pop. It’s five-minute beauty perfection.

Fight the Frizz

Semi Di Lino Smoothing Cream €17.50 by ALFAPARF Milano @ salons nationwide

Semi di Lino Smoothing Cream is a gamechanger for frizzy hair. This leave-in cream smooths and de-puffs even in the most humid conditions.

Spa treatment

Trilogy Aromatic Certified Organic Rosehip Oil €36.95 @ pharmacies nationwide

Slather yourself in Aromatic Rosehip oil from Trilogy and pretend you are at a 5-star spa. The traditional formula has been enriched with lavender and frankincense oils and is gentle and soothing on parched skin in need of a treat.

Take a tint

Tint & Glow, €25 @ sculptedbyaimee.com, pharmacies nationwide, Dunnes Stores, Boots and Cloud10Beauty.com

One of the most talked-about launches this summer is the new Tint & Glow range from Aimee Connolly. It’s not your usual foundation: this lightweight, moisturising skin enhancer will make you look dewy while protecting your skin thanks to its SPF, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Set for summer

Glow Easy, €55 @ ayu.ie or AYU's pop-up store at Dundrum Town Centre

Available in pink or peach shades, the Glow Up sets from Ayu include a contour, a liquid highlighter and a cream blush and the highlight, in particular, is perfect for a lightweight but effective pop in the summer sun.

Solid idea

L’Occitane has been making strides in the sustainability department and their latest product will revolutionise your shower. Its new range of solid shampoo bars come in a range of scents and cater to specific needs, from hair repair to scalp care. These are silicone and sulphate free too so they’re good for you as well as for the planet.

Beauty news

Carter Beauty's The Makeup Edit, €29.95 @ Littlewoods, plus selected pharmacies nationwide, Dunnes Stores and www.carterbeautycosmetics.com

Littlewoods is now stocking makeup brands including Emma Hardie, Murad, L’Occitane and Elemis, as well as Irish brands, The Handmade Soap Company, Bare by Vogue and Cocoa Brown.

Plus, check out the new look The Boots No7 serum range. It’s had an overhaul to update the packaging but it’s the same formulation of the No7 skincare products.