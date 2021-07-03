Wedding of the Week: Love at first sight for Shóna and Daniel

Cupid's arrow was right on target for Shóna Murphy and Daniel Bloom.

Their paths first crossed seven years ago. “We had both moved to Dublin to work in the same technology company. We met through a new mutual friend and it was love at first sight,” said Shóna.

Now based in Midleton, County Cork, they got engaged in December 2018.

“Daniel surprised me with a night away in Killarney. He proposed at the viewpoint across from the Aghadoe Heights overlooking the Lakes of Killarney. We stayed at Ballyseede Castle in Tralee that night as I had always said I wanted to get married there — and so we booked the venue the next morning!” said Shóna.

The bride, from Midleton, and groom, originally from London, were wed in December 2020 in a spiritual ceremony in Ballyseede Castle and held their reception in the same venue.

Helen O’Sullivan of Spiritual Ceremonies Ireland married the couple and also helping them celebrate were the bride’s parents, Margaret and John Murphy, and the groom’s mum and dad, Claire and Ray Bloom, as well as Shóna’s sister and bridesmaid, Críona Morrin. Father-of-the-groom Ray was also the best man.

The couple’s daughter, Isabelle, five, was thrilled to take centre stage along with their nieces, Aoibhín, two, and Maeve,10, as flower girls, with their son, Harry, one, and nephew Donnacha, seven, at the heart of the action also as pageboys.

“Our big day was simply perfect," said Shóna. "Although the lead-up to our wedding and the initial plan for our big day had changed due to Covid, we made the most of it and enjoyed every second of the day itself. We had originally planned to have 120 guests with almost half coming from the UK — however, we had 25 of our close family and a few friends and the rest of our guests enjoyed the ceremony through Zoom.

“We were so lucky that Daniel’s parents and sister were able to travel and quarantine just in time for Christmas and then our wedding. Unfortunately, Daniel’s best man was unable to attend but we’re looking forward to seeing everyone and celebrating properly when it’s safe to do so! The most important thing to us was to get married and to end the year as we always intended to — as husband and wife!”

Shóna wore an elegant Anna Campbell wedding dress and her hair and makeup were by Laura Lou Hair Stylist and Áine McMahon respectively. “My mother gave me my nana’s handwritten shopping list and Miraculous Medal to hang from my flowers as my ‘something old’,” said the bride.

The groom and his party were ultra-dapper in tuxedos from Louis Copeland in Cork.

“We were treated like royalty in Ballyseede,” said Shóna. “Our guests were so happy to be socialising that it meant the room was filled with so much happiness and you could really feel the love throughout the day.”

Wedding photographer Ciara O’Donnell and Maurice O’Carroll of Velvetine Films were behind the lens and Maura Sheehy of Maura’s Cottage Flowers created the floral arrangements.

Funny moments abounded during the intimate event: “My two-year-old niece got up and shouted ‘bye’ just after we finished our vows and she walked out of the ceremony — I think she had had enough!” said Shóna.

