Michaella McCollum documentary to air this weekend

A new documentary focusing on the story of Co Tyrone native Michaella McCollum, otherwise known as a member of the Peru Two, is set to air on the BBC next month.

McCollum became a household name in 2013 after she was arrested, alongside Melissa Reid, for attempting to smuggle €1.75 million worth of cocaine out of Peru when she was 19-years-old.

The pair were sentenced to nearly seven years in prison in South America but both were released in 2016.

The new five-part documentary series High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule will air next Sunday, July 4, and will focus on McCollum’s story. Reid did not take part in filming and has remained out of the spotlight since being released from prison.

"Aged 19, Michaella McCollum boarded her first ever flight for her first foreign holiday in Ibiza. Just a few weeks later she was arrested at Lima airport in Peru after failing to smuggle more than a million pounds worth of cocaine in her suitcase,” the synopsis reads.

In the series, McCollum, now 28 years old and a mum of two, tells the story of how she was recruited to become a drug mule whilst on a date in Ibiza with the promise of £5,000. She will also recall her time in various Peruvian maximum security prisons.

“This is the story of how I got myself into this mess – and how I managed to get myself out of it.”

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule will air on July 4 on BBC One.