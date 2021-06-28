Watch: A sneak peek into the new Love Island villa

The pool is filled, water bottles are at the ready, and Laura Whitmore is back on our screens - it's officially time for Love Island 2021.

The Wicklow native will return to host series seven of the dating show tonight, as a new set of tanned islanders get ready to 'crack on' and grace our screens for the next six weeks.

Ahead of tonight's premiere on Virgin Media One, Whitmore is giving viewers an inside tour of this year's stunning Majorca villa.

The firepit is usually home to some tense moments.

The video starts in the vast garden area, which viewers may already be familiar with. However, there are some new additions, such as a special selfie mirror.

"This amazing outdoor space with the best views of Majorca. The new selfie mirror, handy for taking those group pictures," Whitmore says during the tour.

"The swing seat is back for those intimate chats. The day beds are set and ready for some heart to hearts."

Inside the property, some "cheeky" new headboards have been added to the shared bedroom, as well as a few "secret drawers" in the famous hideaway.

The lounge, home to that Maura Higgins and Tommy Fury scene, also has a new pull-out bed for those sent to the dog house.

The lounge also got a makeover.

The terrace is also all set for heartfelt one-to-ones, the kitchen is stocked for toasties, and as Whitmore remarks, the dressing room is the tidiest it will be all season.

"The villa is ready and we are about to put our sexy singles in," the host says. "So why not join us for the ultimate summer of love?"

Love Island starts tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player. Catch our review on Irish Examiner Lifestyle after the show.