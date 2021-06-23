Everything you need to know about Britney Spears' court appearance

The day has finally come for those following the #FreeBritney campaign.

Britney Spears, the pop icon who has been under a strict court-appointed conservatorship since 2008, will speak in court for the first time in over two years later today.

The highly anticipated hearing is taking place in California, with Spears due to appear via video link. It hasn’t been revealed what time the hearing will be held, but supporters are already gearing up for the events.

I HAVE WRITTEN SO MANY ANGRY,OVER THE TOP TWTS,BUT THEY HAVE

CHANGED NOTHING.

I WILL TRY TO CALL.

MIGHT NOT GET THROUGH… BUT I WILL TRY#FreeBritney — Cher (@cher) June 22, 2021

What is a conservatorship?

Spears had a rough go of it in the years leading up to 2008. After being hounded by the press and going through a tough battle for custody of her children, the singer struggled with her mental health and in 2008, a court stepped in and put her father and a lawyer in charge of all of her major life decisions as co-conservators. The appointed lawyer stepped down from the role in 2019.

Conservatorship is also known as guardianship and is usually reserved for those with disabilities or for people much older than Spears, now 39.

Because of the conservatorship, Spears hasn’t been in control of her $60m fortune, has not had a say in any of her performances or career moves, or been in charge of any major life decisions in over 13 years.

Why is it so controversial?

Conservatorships are usually assigned to people who are deemed unable to care for themselves. Many have questioned how Spears could be in such a position citing her work over the past 13 years; which has included multiple world tours, a Las Vegas residency, and three chart-topping albums.

Spears’ family has rarely spoken about the matter in public but her brother did tell a podcast last year that “there was a need for it in the beginning”, though it was something that she has “always wanted to get out of”.

The #FreeBritney movement dates back to 2009, but it really began to trend online over the past few years, as fans started to gather on the internet to decipher Spears’ Instagram posts and protest the singer’s position.

In February, the New York Times’ ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary made waves around the world, drawing all eyes on the case.

Why is Britney going to court?

The singer has had a reportedly turbulent relationship with her father Jamie, who was absent for parts of her life and has apparently struggled with alcoholism.

In 2019, a judge appointed a professional conservator, Jodi Montogomery, to temporarily care for Spears’ security, visitors, and medical treatment after her father experienced health issues. Montogomery has been left in charge of her personal affairs since, but her father has remained in control of her finances.

Months later, Spears and her lawyer started to make official attempts to permanently remove Mr Spears as her head conservator, telling the court that Spears was “afraid” of her father and that she would refuse to perform until he was removed from the arrangement. The star hasn’t performed since.

Jamie and Britney Spears have had a turbulent relationship. Picture: AP Photo.

According to a report by the New York Times this week, Spears had actually wished to have her father replaced for far longer than the public was aware of. It was also discovered that Jamie Spears is given a salary of $16,000 a month for his role as conservator and profits from many of his daughter’s professional deals.

Since 2019, a private trust has been put in charge of Spears’ finances, along with her father, and she has spoken to the court on the matter during a sealed hearing.

A few months ago, her lawyer asked that she be allowed to speak to the court again. Many assume she will ask the judge to officially remove her father as head of the conservatorship today.

What will happen today?

In short, we don’t know. By law, Spears can ask the judge at any time to end the conservatorship and an investigator would evaluate the case.

The judge could make a decision today to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship at Spears’ request but it is not guaranteed.

Her decision will be based on input from medical professionals, assessments (which are not public), and statements from both sides. Today’s proceedings may also not be made available to the public.

Either way, all eyes will be on the California courtroom. The American CBS station will be running live coverage from 3:30pm US time, with many other channels sure to follow suit. There are also picketers expected at the courtroom, similar to when Spears last appeared in court in 2019.

Keep an eye on Irish Examiner Lifestyle for live updates throughout the day.