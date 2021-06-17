Garden furniture looking grubby? Here's how to get them ready for the summer sun

With harsh and unpredictable Irish weather, creating a consistent cleaning routine for patio furniture can be tricky. For the best results, you should tailor cleaning to the material of your furniture and follow these steps to store furniture correctly.

As a general rule, outdoor furniture should be cleaned four times a year: at the beginning and end of summer, as well as twice-yearly light dustings to prevent dirt build-up while your furniture is not in use.

Preparing your furniture for cleaning is a vital first step. Removable cushion covers can be placed in the washing machine according to instructions and placed back on the inserts when they are completely dry. For non-removable covers, mix mild detergent with warm water and gently scrub stains, before wiping with a cloth. Spare towels can be placed on the damp areas to soak up excess moisture.

Before starting any rigorous cleaning, leaves, dirt, debris and cobwebs should be removed with a sponge, brush or hoover. Once the loose dirt is removed, you can tailor your cleaning routine to the specific material of your outdoor furniture.

For hardwoods, sanding and adding a protective staining oil can spruce up your furniture and protect it from wear and tear.

To breathe life back into your wood or wicker outdoor furniture, a simple cleaning mixture can be used to remove dirt and grime. Mild soap and warm water can be used to remove dirt and grime, and should be paired with commercial wood cleaning solutions. For a homemade cleaning solution, mix ¼ cup ammonia with 2 tablespoons of white vinegar and dilute heavily with warm water.

Although durable in Irish weather, plastic garden furniture can discolour, so shaded storage is the solution. A sponge soaked in soapy water rather than abrasive materials is needed to prevent marks or scratches, and your cleaning process can be finished with a light layer of clear car wax for protection.

With rust-prone wrought-iron furniture, applying specialist paint annually is necessary to keep chairs and tables in pristine condition. Rust should be gently removed with wire wool before using enamel paint.

Unlike other metal furniture, aluminium chairs and tables do not rust, but may oxidise over time so year-round protection is key. Place outdoor furniture in an outhouse, shed or wrap a plastic covering around it. PVC-backed polyester covers or large tarpaulin are ideal for this. Be sure also to bring the cushions in at night to avoid mould build-up, especially during damp nights.