Paul Mescal celebrates TV awards success with Phoebe Bridgers and Nicola Coughlan

Having taken home the Leading Actor honours at Sunday night's British Academy Television Awards, better known as the 'TV BAFTAs',star Paul Mescal couldn't be blamed for wanting to celebrate, especially as socialising continues to slowly return to normal in the UK after the Covid-19 crisis.
In a pic that perhaps best encapsulates the Irish footprint on international pop-culture in 2021, the former GAA was snapped after the proceedings in the company of Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan, irreverently mugging for the camera.
The actors were spotted hanging with Canadian comedian Mae Martin and US singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers - with whom Mescal has been seen at various events and filmings over the course of lockdown, giving ample fuel to the rumour mill.
Paul Mescal celebrating his BAFTA win with #Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Mae Martin and Phoebe Bridgers. pic.twitter.com/slj9nhvDle— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 7, 2021
After the ceremony, Mescal said“totally changed my life and has given me an opportunity to continue doing the job that I love”.
The programme, adapted from the Sally Rooney novel of the same name, focuses on the on-off relationship between Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell, beginning in their school days through to their time at university.
Mescal said the programme focuses on “the normal human in society and treats their joys and traumas and tribulations with utter respect”.
“I think it struck a chord because it’s seeing two people that I feel people can relate to and seeing how they navigate life,” he added.
“It’s quite a simple premise and trusts an audience to engage and be challenged by it.”