Paul Mescal celebrates TV awards success with Phoebe Bridgers and Nicola Coughlan

Having taken home the Leading Actor honours at Sunday night's British Academy Television Awards, better known as the 'TV BAFTAs', Normal People star Paul Mescal couldn't be blamed for wanting to celebrate, especially as socialising continues to slowly return to normal in the UK after the Covid-19 crisis.

In a pic that perhaps best encapsulates the Irish footprint on international pop-culture in 2021, the former GAA was snapped after the proceedings in the company of Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan, irreverently mugging for the camera.