Life Hack: If I drink lettuce water, will I go to sleep faster at night?

This week we try out a very strange TikTok remedy for insomnia
Life Hack: If I drink lettuce water, will I go to sleep faster at night?

Trouble sleeping? Why not pour yourself a cup of lettuce water?

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Honestly, TikTok has the strangest content sometimes. Very often when I find hack videos I have to double-check them to see if they are real or a joke. The latest 'suspicious' one to catch my attention involved an unconvinced woman trying a trick she heard of to tackle her insomnia: placing some lettuce in boiling water, letting it steep before removing the leaf, and then drinking the water.

“Apparently, drinking lettuce water makes you sleepy,” @shapla_11 says in her video, before adding she struggles to fall asleep most nights.

She washes a handful of lettuce leaves and puts them in a mug. After boiling her kettle, she adds water to the mug too. She added a peppermint tea bag in case she wouldn’t like the flavour, but later posted an update advising against this as peppermint is proven to keep you awake — chamomile tea would be a better option if you really hate the taste of lettuce water.

She let the mixture brew for 10 minutes before removing the lettuce and taking a sip, noting it “tastes like nothing.”

Lettuce get a good night's sleep
Lettuce get a good night's sleep

The video cuts to a few minutes later where, clearly drowsy, she gives her verdict.

“I do feel slightly drowsy, not hella sleepy, like knocked out but I do feel a bit sleepy.”

Finally she updates from under the covers, unable to open her eyes from tiredness: “Your sis is gone…”

She goes from skeptical to a true believer of the lettuce trick in 57 seconds, so I obviously had to try it.

I don’t suffer from insomnia, thankfully, but I do take an absolute age to fall asleep at night unless I’m absolutely exhausted. So I popped some lettuce in a cup, added hot water and once it was a palatable temperature, I put it to the taste test. Much like the original poster, the taste didn’t bother me, even though I didn’t add any flavourful tea bags to the mix.

A little while later, I went to bed and, whether it was a placebo effect or actual magic, I don’t know but I definitely fell asleep faster than usual.

The next morning, I did some research and it turns out drinking lettuce water to fall asleep is actually backed by science. Lettuce contains a high level of lactucarium, a white milky substance that is understood to induce sleep, relieve pain and promote relaxation.

Read More

Life Hack: Is there an easy way to clean burnt marks from the base of a pot or pan?

More in this section

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild Awards 'A very special time.' All you need to know about the birth of Meghan and Harry's daughter Lili
Young Leaders Awards Ceremony Harry and Meghan's daughter's name is inspired by Prince Philip's loving nickname for the queen, his Lilibet
Quiz: Big Lotto wins, a landmine seeking rat and Matt Damon. It's time to test your knowledge Quiz: Big Lotto wins, a landmine seeking rat and Matt Damon. It's time to test your knowledge
'The Celebrity Cup' 2018

Brian McFadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson introduce their baby daughter, Ruby Jean

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices