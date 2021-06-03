'I’m going home': Vicky Phelan to see family in Ireland after break from treatment in US

Vicky Phelan is officially coming home. The beloved cervical cancer campaigner made the announcement on her social media pages last night, where her countless supporters have been leaving comments and celebrating the good news.

Phelan is currently living on her own whilst undergoing treatment in a year-long cancer trial in the US, so is delighted to have gotten the go-ahead to fly back to see her family in Limerick next month.

“The biggest news I have is that I’m going home,” she said in a video posted to Instagram and the Vicky’s Tribe Facebook page.

“I’m coming home in early July. I booked my flight, told my kids, told my family and they’re counting down the days, as am I. The difference it makes just to know that I’m coming home is something else... It’s really given me a much-needed boost.”

The mother of two had an extraordinarily difficult week after her eighth bout of treatment last month, which left her with nausea so severe she had to be admitted to the hospital for fluids.

Since then, however, she has been feeling good and took a break from social media over the past few weeks to rest. She also did some local sightseeing, cycling around Washington DC and visiting different tourist attractions.

“I’ve had a good two weeks. I really did mind myself in the two weeks since I got sick the last time because I was so ill and it took me almost a week to get over the sickness and tiredness,” she said.

Phelan underwent her tenth round of treatment Tuesday and despite feeling groggy hasn't felt sick so far. She’s been given medication to help combat any headaches and nausea. “I’ve had no sickness so far and hopefully that will stay the way it is,” she said.

She isn’t yet sure how long she can come home for in July, as she is waiting on word from her doctors, but the trip will most likely be around four weeks long.

She smiled as she told supporters how her sister already sent flowers to celebrate and described in the video’s caption how her children are marking down the days on the calendar at home.

And wasn’t the only good news she had to share.

“I have two pieces of good news. My bloods yesterday showed that there was a good drop in the CA125 level, which is a level that they look for in my bloods. It was quite high when I got here initially, it was nearly 400 and I think it’s meant to be in the 40s or 50s,” she said.

“Yesterday my doctor was delighted. He said it had gone down to 113, which is really good. That’s a really good sign that the infection is not as active in my blood.”

She added that the fact she is feeling well after her most recent treatment is “a good sign” and described how the online support she receives from home continues to help get her through.“I never felt lonely and that’s important to me,” she said.

Next up is a trip to Arlington Cemetery, after she has had some rest, and her next scan - which will decide just how long her trip home can be.

“It will all depend on results from my next scan which will only take place a few days before I fly home. So, fingers, toes and everything crossed that all will be good.”