Can you help reunite this stolen dog with her family?

This lovely lady wants to find her way back to her humans. Any leads?
The stolen dog found by gardaí. Picture: @gardainfo/Twitter

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 16:48
Denise O’Donoghue

Gardaí in Co Limerick have asked for the public to help them find a stolen dog’s rightful home.

Yesterday, gardaí in Bruff recovered a female spaniel which they believe was stolen. She was found in the Athlacca area of Limerick.

It follows a rise in dog thefts since early last year. A total of 244 dogs were reported stolen to Gardaí in 2020, a 16% rise on the year before according to Department of Justice data.

 

Dogs Trust says rules on the sale, supply and advertising of pet animals can act as a major barrier to the reselling of stolen dogs for hugely inflated prices and is calling for a robust traceability and verification process.

They say a thief cannot resell a dog online if a rigorous procedure is in place to verify the microchip number before the advert goes live.

While the thief could sell the dog via other channels, cleaning up the online marketplace so that potential dog owners are told not to use other channels would severely stifle unscrupulous sellers.

Anyone with information as to the owners of the dog found in Limerick is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station 061-382940.

