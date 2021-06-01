Matt Damon gets his homecoming in an online chat for Dalkey Book Festival

The Hollywood star chats with economist David McWilliams next month via live stream about his lockdown time in the Co Dublin town
Matt Damon gets his homecoming in an online chat for Dalkey Book Festival

Hollywood actor Matt Damon pictured with 'The Corner Note Cafe' owner Mary Caviston in Dalkey Co.Dublin. Photo: Justin Farrelly.

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 09:15
Mike McGrath Bryan

He was the local darling during the first lockdown, hunkered down in Eddie Irvine's old gaff after production was postponed on a film he was shooting.

Now, Dalkey bestows a high honour on beloved adoptee and Hollywood star Matt Damon - announcing him as a guest speaker at this year’s Dalkey Book Festival.

The actor is set for a live-streaming chat with economist and podcaster David McWilliams on Sunday June 20, discussing his lockdown in the area, and his time negotiating with Irish pop-culture, from Bono to rumoured bags of cans.

Matt Damon on the set of Last Duel in Meath.
Matt Damon on the set of Last Duel in Meath.

Damon quickly endeared himself to residents of the village over lockdown, as he and his family spent time in the town's shops and cafés, after production stopped on Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel'.

An amusing episode saw speculation run wild on the contents of a Supervalu bag Damon was seen clutching at a local swimming spot, but while social media users were quick to lean into the 'bag of cans' memes, the star insisted he was hauling beach towels.

President Michael D. Higgins, author Isabel Allende, Professor Brian Cox and Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky are also on the line-up for the event, live-streaming from the village's Martello Tower. Tickets are available at www.dalkeybookfestival.org.

Read More

'Dear Gay...': The letters that touched the hearts of a nation 

More in this section

LYNSEY BENNETT Lynsey Bennett: This is just my reality and I'm going to have to hold strong until I get my scan
Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards Michelle Heaton says she was ‘killing’ herself during struggle with addiction
'Didn't I warn ye?': 10 of the best Uncle Joey memes 'Didn't I warn ye?': 10 of the best Uncle Joey memes
Matt Damon gets his homecoming in an online chat for Dalkey Book Festival

‘It's so unfair. It's heartbreaking’: Pippa O'Connor Ormond opens up about miscarriage

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices