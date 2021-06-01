Matt Damon gets his homecoming in an online chat for Dalkey Book Festival

He was the local darling during the first lockdown, hunkered down in Eddie Irvine's old gaff after production was postponed on a film he was shooting.
Now, Dalkey bestows a high honour on beloved adoptee and Hollywood star Matt Damon - announcing him as a guest speaker at this year’s Dalkey Book Festival.
The actor is set for a live-streaming chat with economist and podcaster David McWilliams on Sunday June 20, discussing his lockdown in the area, and his time negotiating with Irish pop-culture, from Bono to rumoured bags of cans.
Damon quickly endeared himself to residents of the village over lockdown, as he and his family spent time in the town's shops and cafés, after production stopped on Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel'.
An amusing episode saw speculation run wild on the contents of a Supervalu bag Damon was seen clutching at a local swimming spot, but while social media users were quick to lean into the 'bag of cans' memes, the star insisted he was hauling beach towels.
President Michael D. Higgins, author Isabel Allende, Professor Brian Cox and Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky are also on the line-up for the event, live-streaming from the village's Martello Tower. Tickets are available at www.dalkeybookfestival.org.