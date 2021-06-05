Wedding of the Week: Original wedding date and video surprise for Aoife and Seán

How to get around the difficult decision of whittling a large guest list down to literally single digits to comply with pandemic restrictions?

They had dreamed of a traditional-style wedding surrounded by their nearest and dearest, but when the pandemic made that impossible, Aoife O'Leary and Seán Lacey decided to exchange vows on their original date anyway.

Aoife O'Leary and Seán Lacey got married in March 2021

Both the church ceremony and reception had been due to take place in Dingle, Co Kerry, in March 2021. “Originally, we had planned a big wedding with all of our family and friends,” said Aoife, from Rathmore, Co Kerry. “In January 2021, we decided to postpone the wedding reception until 2022, but as we really wanted to be married on our original day, we decided to go ahead with the church anyway.”

Aoife O'Leary and Seán Lacey were wed in St Mary's Church in Dingle

And as for making the difficult decision to whittle numbers down to single figures? “Instead of trying to choose six guests, we decided not to have any — all of our loved ones were able to watch us get married on the church's livestream,” said the bride. “Our family and friends were so supportive of our decision.”

Aoife O'Leary and Seán Lacey with Father Michael Moynihan

Aoife and Seán, who is from Glenflesk, Co Kerry, were wed on March 6 in St Mary's Church, Dingle, by Fr Michael Moynihan.

They postponed their reception until next year, when they will head back into the west — this time with a large entourage in tow — for the celebration, which will take place in the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

“We chose Dingle just because we really wanted to get married near the ocean and the Dingle Skellig Hotel overlooks the water,” said the bride.

Aoife O'Leary and Seán Lacey chose Dingle for their wedding

Aoife and Seán got engaged at Lynn Canyon Park in Vancouver in 2019. “We were living in Vancouver when Seán proposed. Even though we had been together a long time, I really wasn’t expecting it at all. I got such a shock. Vancouver will always have a special place in our hearts for that reason,” said Aoife. “We also lived in Sydney, Australia for a few years.”

As for what their wedding was like? “Our day was unbelievably special and so chilled,” said the bride.

Aoife O'Leary and Seán Lacey visited Slea Head and Coumeenoole Beach on their wedding day

Aoife looked super-chic in a white bridal suit from Whistles and Seán bought his suit from Moss Bros. “I decided to keep my dress for next year,” she said.

Maura's Cottage Flowers, Tralee, created the floral arrangements and during the ceremony musical duo Geallta, featuring a harpist and violinist, performed. “It was such a highlight of the day. It made the ceremony so special, and all of our guests watching online were blown away by their talent,” said Aoife.

Aoife O'Leary wore a Whistles suit and will wear her wedding dress at the reception next year and Seán Lacey wore a Moss Bros suit

Dingle photographer, Elaine Kennedy, then whisked the newlyweds around Slea Head for a photoshoot that took in a number of scenic locations including Dunquin and Coumeenoole Beach.

“It was such a beautiful sunny day, which we weren't expecting at all. We had plenty of time to drive around Slea Head and take photos as we weren't rushing back to a reception,” said Aoife.

“Afterwards, we stayed at a beautiful Airbnb where we had panoramic views over Dingle. My sister and maid-of-honour, Alanna, got all of our family and friends to make a short video wishing us well, and she sent it to me when we came out of the church. It was an amazing surprise to get.”

Aoife O'Leary and Seán Lacey were delighted with a video from their family and friends wishing them well

Aoife, an English teacher working in the higher education sector, and Seán, a pipe welder, live in Rathmore.

