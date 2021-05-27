Libraries in Cork county are handing out free book bags for our smallest readers

A new initiative in Cork county's libraries aims to foster and encourage a love of reading in our youngest people.
Cork County Council Library and Arts Service this morning announced the roll-out of the ‘First 5 Little Library Initiative’ in the wider county area, supporting the development of 'little libraries' in early learning and care settings like playschools.
As part of the literacy drive, Early Learning Centres and TUSLA registered child-minders will be given free book bags, and other resources, like story-cards and information on library services.
"Reading in early learning and care settings is so important, igniting creativity, sparking curiosity and increasing the self-esteem of young children," said county mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley.
"This great new initiative builds on the work of the Right to Read programme which promotes literacy and reading for people of all ages and backgrounds.
"It’s a valuable initiative which will increase both the membership of our library network among early learning services and the love of reading among young children and their families."
Registered early learning centres and childminders will be invited to collect their free book bags from their local branch or mobile library in the coming weeks.