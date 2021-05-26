Harry Potter star Devon Murray pops the question

The actor, who portrayed the series' Seamus Finnigan, reveals the news on social media
Harry Potter star Devon Murray pops the question

Devon Murray arriving for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows : Part One, at the Odeon West End, Leicester Square, London.

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 16:31

Harry Potter actor Devon Murray has announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend on Instagram today.

The 32-year-old from Co Kildare, who played Gryffindor student Seamus Finnigan in the film series, posted a picture today with Shannon McCaffrey, showing off her engagement ring, with the simple caption, 'She Said Yes'.

Devon Murray and Shannon McCaffrey: announced engagement on Instagram. 
Among those congratulating the star and his bride-to-be on their good news was Rosanna Davison, who responded: "Congratulations! Wonderful news."

His fellow Potter movie alumni also streamed in to give congratulations, including Ellie Darcey-Alden (Lily Potter), Afshan Azad (Padma Patil) and Scarlett Hefner (Pansy Parkinson), as well as Star Wars' Daniel Logan.

The news follows the arrival of the couple's first child, a boy named Cooper, in January.

