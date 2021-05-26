Harry Potter star Devon Murray pops the question

Harry Potter actor Devon Murray has announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend on Instagram today.

The 32-year-old from Co Kildare, who played Gryffindor student Seamus Finnigan in the film series, posted a picture today with Shannon McCaffrey, showing off her engagement ring, with the simple caption, 'She Said Yes'.

Devon Murray and Shannon McCaffrey: announced engagement on Instagram.

Among those congratulating the star and his bride-to-be on their good news was Rosanna Davison, who responded: "Congratulations! Wonderful news."

His fellow Potter movie alumni also streamed in to give congratulations, including Ellie Darcey-Alden (Lily Potter), Afshan Azad (Padma Patil) and Scarlett Hefner (Pansy Parkinson), as well as Star Wars' Daniel Logan.

The news follows the arrival of the couple's first child, a boy named Cooper, in January.