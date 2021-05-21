‘Beautiful gesture’: Praise for taxi driver who stopped to help crying child in Dublin 

Some heroes don’t wear capes, instead they drive taxis 
File photo of a taxi in Dublin. Picture: iStock

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 13:29
Denise O’Donoghue

A dad has shared his thanks to a taxi driver who helped his upset daughter who fell on her way home to school.

Garrett Tubridy, the younger brother of Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, wrote a tweet praising the driver who was passing the canal yesterday and saw the young girl in distress.

“To the Dublin taxi driver who saw my eight-year-old daughter crying after she fell off her bike by the canal on her way home from school yesterday, who stopped, and who drove her, her minder and their bikes home for free,” he wrote.

“Thank you so much. I wish the best for you and your family.” 

Tubridy's tweet has been liked by more than 4,000 people.

The driver’s kindness was lauded by others on social media replying to the tweet. 

“What a story — it lifts your heart to hear of such kindness,” one person wrote while another said it “revives faith in humanity, beautiful gesture.” 

It goes to show how big an impact a small act of kindness can have.

