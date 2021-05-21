‘I’m feeling a hell of a lot better’: Vicky Phelan back on her feet after a tough week

Vicky Phelan is feeling ‘a hell of a lot better’ after an extraordinarily difficult week.

The cervical cancer campaigner has posted a new video on her social media channels to update supporters that she is back on her feet and getting some fresh air after a ‘shit few days’ in and out of hospital.

Phelan is currently undergoing treatment in a year-long cancer trial in the US and was brought to hospital on Monday evening for fluids following an awful bout of vomiting. Weak and exhausted, she wanted to stay overnight as she was due back in the following morning for treatment, but was sent home in a taxi at 2am.

The mother of two is currently living on her own in Maryland and the experience, which sent her near ‘breaking point’, made her feel especially homesick.

“When you start getting sick and you feel like shit you want your mammy, you want your friends, you want somebody to rub your back and I didn’t have that. I didn’t have anybody to help me. All I had was people telling me what I should be doing and what I shouldn’t be doing. Nobody was advocating for me,” she said.

“I don’t normally video post the day after my treatment but I felt the need to do it today because I know so many of you are worried about me and actually after watching back my [last] video I can see why.”

On Tuesday, Phelan shared how she was feeling with her 75k Instagram followers and members of the Vicky’s Tribe Facebook page because she wants to make sure her supporters see all sides of what she is going through.

“I think I was just so vulnerable and so upset and so tired and exhausted and just sick of being sick. I just felt the need to share it because it’s not always sunshine and getting out for day trips over here. A lot of what I have to do over here on my own is quite tough and I find it really hard on days like that,” she said.

“There’s no point in me just sharing the good side in all of this. I have to show the bad side of it too and going through treatment on your own is really, really, tough. Anyone will tell you going through treatment is difficult for cancer but when you’re doing it on your own it’s even harder.”

However, she is putting the past few days behind her and said she has sent a ‘pretty stern’ email to her doctor about the way she was treated on Monday night. “I’m going to park it now and move on.”

Phelan looks fresh in the latest video and said she is about to head out for a short walk following four days indoors.

“I’ve had a shower. I’ve washed my hair. I put on a bit of makeup and I feel human again. I think when you do those things that make you feel you, it’s a start.”