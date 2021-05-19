Pregnant Beatrice to welcome first child, Palace announces

Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby in the autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced
Prince Beatrice and her husband (Princess Eugenie/PA)

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 10:17
Laura Elston

The Queen’s granddaughter and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are “very pleased” to be welcoming their first child, the Palace said.

The news has brought joy to the monarch and the royal family who are mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh who died last month.

The Palace said: “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice, 32, and Mr Mapelli Mozzi wed last July in a secret lockdown wedding after their planned ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

The baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of the Sussexes’ second child in the summer.

