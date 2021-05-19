'This is going to be... EPIC': Sarah Hyland and Elizabeth Banks in Ireland for filming projects

The slow resumption of life after the Covid crisis has extended to the film business, seemingly, as multiple projects and their stars have landed in Ireland over the past few weeks to begin on-location filming.

This past week has seen star-spotters hot on the tail of Patrick 'McDreamy' Dempsey as he swans around the North Coast ahead of filming Disney's upcoming streaming sequel, Disenchanted, alongside co-star Amy Adams.

Patrick Dempsey, with new friend, Neddy the Donkey

But the announcements keep happening - former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is presently in Co. Dublin, filming for new project Epic at Luttrellstown Castle - but has been keeping her cards close when discussing it on Instagram.

Sarah Hyland, on set for new project 'Epic'. Pic: Instagram

"So excited to be working on a project for the first time in over a year," the star said.

"I’ve already been overseas for a month with the most amazing cast, we started shooting yesterday, and let’s just say that this is going to be... EPIC"

Meanwhile, news has filtered in of actor and director Elizabeth Banks landing in Wicklow in August to direct scenes for her next excursion - black comedy Cocaine Bear.

Elizabeth Banks attends the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" at Regency Village Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

That title is a Ronseal title if ever there was - looking at the real-life story behind a 175-pound black bear killed by consuming 40 kilos of pure cocaine in Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia, USA - thought to be jettisoned from an aeroplane by a former narcotics cop and lawyer found dead on a nearby freeway after his parachute failed to deploy.

The bear is now on display, stuffed and mounted, in a museum in Lexington, Kentucky.

Perfect fare for a family-friendly silver-screen romp, then.