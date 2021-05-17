TV reporter 'caught rapid' shopping in Penneys during live broadcast

As shops opened their doors to the public for the first time this year, queues formed early in some areas as shoppers were keen to stock up.

One such shopper is Virgin Media reporter Paul Quinn, who was out and about early to report on the queues outside stores and the general mood of retailers and consumers alike.

After interviewing those in the queue and shoppers inside Penneys, he gathered a few shirts and made his way to the till after the cameras stopped rolling - all in the name of research, of course.

However, his retail therapy was caught on camera as his colleague Brianna Parkins was in-store filming a segment for Ireland AM as well.

SECRET SHOPPER! 🤫



Our own Virgin Media TV reporter @PaulQuinnNews was caught rapid on our Ireland AM camera doing “research” in Penney’s this morning! #IrlAM pic.twitter.com/LzXWiPQZZu — Ireland AM (@IrelandAMVMTV) May 17, 2021

Over Parkins’ shoulder, Quinn can be seen making his way through the shop, merrily swinging his shopping bag.

Once he spots his coworkers, however, he abruptly changes course and vanishes into the rails.

Despite his swift instincts, he was recognised and the Ireland AM team shared the clip on social media calling him out.

“Our own Virgin Media TV reporter Paul Quinn was caught rapid on our Ireland AM camera doing “research” in Penney’s this morning,” they tweeted.

Owning up to his shopping spree, Quinn said he “nearly put [his] hip out trying to swerve outta the way.”

Naturally we’ll be glued to his Insta for a Penneys haul.