Toy Show star surprised by Dermot Kennedy gets ready to release single

One of last year's Late Late Toy Show stars is getting ready to debut his first single.

Michael Moloney, a 14-year-old musician from Co Mayo, sang alongside his idol Dermot Kennedy on the show after the star came out during his performance to surprise him.

The teenager was applauded for his professionalism after he continued playing despite being visibly shocked by the chart-topper's arrival on stage.

Their rendition of Kennedy’s hit song ‘Giants’ wowed audiences and Moloney shot to stardom overnight, gaining over 38k followers on Instagram and clocking up nearly 1.3m views on Youtube.

Michael Moloney and Dermot Kennedy performing Giants on The Late Late Toy Show 2020.

Following the show, Kennedy gave the teen a Fender guitar, access to recording sessions at Windmill Lane recording studios, and also told him about how he had himself once auditioned for the show - but had been rejected.

Now, Moloney is getting ready to release his very own single, which is dedicated to his late father Emmett. The track is titled All That I Do and will be released by Universal Music Ireland on May 21, two days before Emmett’s fourth anniversary.

"This song was different from my other songs. I was writing about a real-life event that happened, and the lyrics embodied how I felt about my dad passing away,” Moloney told Ryan Tubridy following the news of the release.

"All my other songs had been written for the guitar, so I sat down at the piano for a while and came up with this chord progression. The melody and lyrics soon followed."

The new song was written and recorded in Windmill Lane with Grammy-nominated producer and composer Gavin Murphy.

Moloney also told The Late Late Show host that he never made a conscious decision to be a musician. “It just sort of evolved. But who knows what the future might bring? I'm open to everything."