Patrick Dempsey makes a new friend in Wicklow

Patrick Dempsey is becoming ‘steedily’ more at home here in Ireland.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star posted another video yesterday from his current base in Enniskerry, County Wicklow, where he is filming Disenchanted with co-star Amy Adams.

The short selfie video shows the 55-year-old beaming alongside a curious donkey, who seems to look as happy as Dempsey to be on camera.

Dempsey, who donned a flat cap for the video, captioned the snap: “My new trusty steed” and shared it online with his 6.1m followers.

The post has already been viewed over 830k times.

The video is just the latest in a series of posts the actor has shared online since landing in Ireland over a week ago. He previously captured another moment during a walk in the countryside, saying: “This place is incredible.”

He has also shared a photo of rolling green hills captioned “Ireland!” and channelled his inner 'Shepherd' in a selfie with a flock of sheep grazing in the background.

Adams has also taken to social media since she arrived for filming. “I am in Ireland where I am getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about,” she said in an Instagram video.

Filming for Disenchantedis due to begin this week. The romantic comedy is the sequel to Disney’s 2007 hit Enchanted, featuring Dempsey as a divorce lawyer and Adams as a young woman from a fairytale land in search of love.

James Marsden, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays will also star in the movie, alongside Irish actors and dancers following three major casting calls here earlier this year.

Filming will take place until August in locations including Dundalk, Dublin city, Greystones, and the RDS.

Footage from locals in Enniskerry has also shown what appears to be a town hall being constructed and shops and businesses in the Co Wicklow village are expected to get a Disney makeover for the production in June.

Seeing as Dempsey will be hanging around for a while, we plan to keep a close eye on his Instagram account and his next selfie with a local.