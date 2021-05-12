Applications are open for Ireland's Fittest Family 2021

Having dominated weekend telly schedules for the guts of a decade, Ireland's Fittest Family is back on and searching for new household teams to get stuck into its tests of strength, fitness and endurance - with a €15,000 cash prize on the line for the winners.

Returning coaches include GAA icon Davy Fitzgerald, Cork camogie legend Anna Geary, the Examiner's Derval O’Rourke and former Irish rugby international Donncha O’Callaghan, while Irish telly veteran Mairéad Ronan returns to host proceedings.