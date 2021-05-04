Appeal for animal lovers to donate wet cat food for hungry hedgehogs 

Yvonne McCann of Hedgehog Rescue Dublin has put out an urgent call for wet cat food to feed the little hedgehogs she rescues. The hedgehog rescue centre has saved 374 hedgehogs so far this year, and now is a busy time for the charity.
"Our ultimate aim is to return hedgehogs back into the wild once we have nursed them back to full health," says the centre. "We do not rehome hedgehogs to the general public, but have a number of safe wild habitats where we release the hedgehogs to live out the rest of their lives." Dublin Hedgehog Centre admits more than 400 adult and baby hedgehogs per year. They are busy all year round, peaking in June, which is the busiest season because there are always lots of orphaned hoglets to care for.
On Tuesday, Yvonne McCann and the team put out the call for donations of wet cat food as their stores were running dry.
"If anyone can spare a tin or two of cat food I'd really appreciate it. Unfortunately, due to time constraints (hogs, exams etc), I won't be able to collect but if anyone can leave it over the gate here in Rush or purchase online and send it to Hedgehog Rescue Dublin that would be amazing. Any flavour, any brand of WET car food (we have plenty of dry). Despite popular beliefs, hedgehogs aren't fussy at all. Tesco own-brand, Dunnes, Royal Canine etc... Not fussy in the slightest. Even fish flavoured is absolutely fine, although chicken is best."
Hedgehog lovers responded immediately, either ordering cat food online to be delivered to the centre in Dublin or organising a food drop at the centre's doors.
"Pet food on the way for the little hoggies," wrote one supporter on the centre's Facebook page. Another confirmed "an order from Zooplus is on the way!"
From now until the summer months, litters of baby hedgehogs, known as hoglets, will be born around the country. According to the ISPCA,
"Typically nests can be under a shed, in a hedgerow, pile of garden debris or a compost heap. If the mother is disturbed soon after the birth, she may desert her hoglets, so if you do discover a nest, please do not keep visiting it. Another garden hazard for hedgehogs is becoming poisoned by pesticides."
To donate food or help Hedgehog Rescue Dublin, click here.