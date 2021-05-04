Appeal for animal lovers to donate wet cat food for hungry hedgehogs 

Yvonne McCann of Hedgehog Rescue Dublin has put out an urgent call for wet cat food to feed the little hedgehogs she rescues. The hedgehog rescue centre has saved 374 hedgehogs so far this year, and now is a busy time for the charity.

"Our ultimate aim is to return hedgehogs back into the wild once we have nursed them back to full health," says the centre. "We do not rehome hedgehogs to the general public, but have a number of safe wild habitats where we release the hedgehogs to live out the rest of their lives." Dublin Hedgehog Centre admits more than 400 adult and baby hedgehogs per year. They are busy all year round, peaking in June, which is the busiest season because there are always lots of orphaned hoglets to care for.