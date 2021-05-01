100 Irish Trails: Explore the hidden walks of Ireland in our new series

Over the last year, many of us have found solace in the great outdoors. Whether it meant meandering every square inch of your 5k or making a wish list of beauty spots around Ireland to visit once restrictions lifted, we sought peace in nature.

As restrictions ease, we are delighted to present volume one of 100 Great Irish Trails, the first of three booklets created with Sport Ireland. In this booklet, which you can view here, you will find a series of waymarked walking trails taken from the National Trails Register which have been developed by local communities and organisations in Ireland.