We've teamed up with Sport Ireland to present  a three-part series showcasing 100 walking and cycling trails across the country that you can enjoy this summer
Explore the outdoors with our series of guides to the best waymarked trails in Ireland.

Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 02:00

Over the last year, many of us have found solace in the great outdoors. Whether it meant meandering every square inch of your 5k or making a wish list of beauty spots around Ireland to visit once restrictions lifted, we sought peace in nature. 

As restrictions ease, we are delighted to present volume one of 100 Great Irish Trails, the first of three booklets created with Sport Ireland. In this booklet, which you can view here, you will find a series of waymarked walking trails taken from the National Trails Register which have been developed by local communities and organisations in Ireland.

In the spirit of Leave No Trace and to keep activity related impacts to a minimum, we have decided to stay away from the popular locations and showcase some of Ireland’s hidden gems. 

You'll find trails of varying length, grade and format so there is something for everyone. Consider your fitness level when choosing a trail and remember to bring appropriate clothing for the weather conditions.

John Treacy, CEO of Sport Ireland says "We all enjoy the outdoors in different ways. Pay attention, expect to encounter others and be courteous. Park safely, keeping access open for landowners and remember to bring all waste home with you. Doing so ensures that our trails can be enjoyed by all."

100 Irish Trails: Explore the hidden walks of Ireland in our new series

