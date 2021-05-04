Meghan Markle writes children’s book inspired by Prince Harry and Archie’s relationship

Activist and former actress Meghan Markle has written a children’s book about the special bond between a father and son.

The book, titled The Bench, will be illustrated by Caldecott-winning and best selling artist Christian Robinson, who will work in watercolour for the first time, and Markle will narrate the audiobook edition.

Markle, who is married to Britain’s Prince Harry and pregnant with their second child, says The Bench is inspired by Harry and her son, Archie.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Markle says.

The Bench by Meghan Markle

“That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

In Markle’s first children’s book, she explores the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and how love can be expressed in a modern family.

The Bench will be published by Random House Children’s Books in the US and by Tundra Books and Puffin elsewhere, including in Ireland on June 8, 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son, Archie shortly after his birth

“Meghan’s touching text explores the relationship between fathers and sons and undeniably tugs at the heartstrings that parents and caregivers feel,” says Mallory Loehr of Random House Books for Young Readers Group.

“Christian’s art beautifully matches the tender emotion of Meghan’s words, and every spread is infused with a vibrant sense of joy and love. The Bench is timeless—it feels destined to become one of those books that people will be reading for generations to come.”

Markle lives in her home state of California with her family, two dogs, and their rescue chickens.

In March, an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey saw Markle and Prince Harry claim she received no support from the monarchy when she revealed her mental health struggles to them.

The couple also accused an unnamed royal of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone would be before he was born and Harry described a breakdown in his relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

Harry travelled to Britain last month to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. It was the first time Harry returned to the UK since stepping down as a senior royal just over a year ago and also the first time the brothers had been seen in public together since then.

Markle, who due to give birth to their daughter, was not given clearance to travel to the funeral by her doctor.