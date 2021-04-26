Donie O'Sullivan, Cahersiveen's CNN star is getting a promotion

Donie O' Sullivan made headlines back in January for his coverage of the US Capital attack
Donie O'Sullivan, Cahersiveen's CNN star is getting a promotion

Donie O' Sullivan will continue working on technology and politics in his new role. Picture: CNN

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 16:10
Martha Brennan

Donie O'Sullivan is moving on up, having been promoted from reporter to correspondent at CNN, one of America's most popular news organisations.

The Kerry man tweeted the news this morning, congratulating his colleagues who were also featured in the announcement.

Donie's name was a trending hashtag on Twitter last January, where he was praised for his live coverage of the attack on the US Capital building in Washington DC. 

His calm presence among the chaos gained him legions of fans on both sides of the pond, and no doubt, praise at work.

Donie O'Sullivan reporting for CNN during the US Capital building attack.

O' Sullivan's promotion to correspondent will see him continue his work on investigating the intersection of technology and politics, according to colleague Garrett Cowen.

Usually, reporters and correspondents both conduct interviews, dig through documents and cover live events but correspondents might do it further from their office's base and are usually placed in a different city or country.

Twitter is already responding to O' Sullivan's promotion, with fans posting congratulations messages both here at home and in the US.

O’Sullivan, who is originally from Cahersiveen, has worked with CNN since 2016 and previously worked as a journalist for Storyful in New York and Dublin. 

Before his promotion, he worked closely with CNN's investigative unit tracking and identifying online disinformation campaigns and was part of a team that uncovered Russian interference in the 2016 American presidential election. 

He completed his undergraduate degree in University College Dublin and he has a masters degree in political science and government from Queen’s University Belfast.

