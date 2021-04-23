#SayYes to autism acceptance today with a €4 donation to AsIAm

Neurodivergence charity has seen a 280% increase in inquiries over the Covid crisis
Adam Harris CEO of AsIAm, at the 'Say yes to autism acceptance' campaign launch

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 12:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

Autism and neurodivergence advocacy group AsIAm is running #SayYesDay, an online fundraiser, to help with the cost of scaling up its ability to serve people and families over the course of the Covid-19 crisis, where it has worked with over 1,500 families — responding to a 280% increase in inquiries to the group.

The organisation is now looking toward the end of the Covid crisis, and toward helping families living with autism — 1 in 65 here in Ireland — be part of reshaping society, post-pandemic.

“The autism community of Ireland have never been so isolated, disconnected and vulnerable," says group CEO, Adam Harris. 

"Although the entire population have been devastated by the effects of Covid-19, our autism community have been significantly impacted with the closure of services, loss of vital routine, isolation and the anxiety-inducing news cycle. 

"We are now looking to the future, and the supports that we must put in place to ensure our community and their families are supported in a post Covid-19 world. €4 will go a long way in making this happen.”

How you can help:

  • Text AsIAm to 50300 to donate €4 
  • Post a picture of yourself/record a video with a raised palm with the word “Yes” written on it on your social channels 
  • Include a caption saying: "Say Yes to Autism Acceptance. Text AsIAm to 50300 to donate €4."
  • If you're new to the conversation, you can also pick up an Autism Acceptance Guide at your local SuperValu from today.

