SayYes to autism acceptance today with a €4 donation to AsIAm

Autism and neurodivergence advocacy group AsIAm is running #SayYesDay, an online fundraiser, to help with the cost of scaling up its ability to serve people and families over the course of the Covid-19 crisis, where it has worked with over 1,500 families — responding to a 280% increase in inquiries to the group.
The organisation is now looking toward the end of the Covid crisis, and toward helping families living with autism — 1 in 65 here in Ireland — be part of reshaping society, post-pandemic.
🎉HAPPY SAY YES DAY!🎉— AsIAm.ie (@AsIAmIreland) April 23, 2021
A message from AsIAm Founder & CEO Adam Harris telling you how you can get behind our #SayYesDay appeal as Autism Month comes to a close.
Make sure to keep tagging us in your pictures & share the hashtag #SayYesDay @SuperValuIRL pic.twitter.com/4S3vq3ZfsW
“The autism community of Ireland have never been so isolated, disconnected and vulnerable," says group CEO, Adam Harris.
"Although the entire population have been devastated by the effects of Covid-19, our autism community have been significantly impacted with the closure of services, loss of vital routine, isolation and the anxiety-inducing news cycle.
"We are now looking to the future, and the supports that we must put in place to ensure our community and their families are supported in a post Covid-19 world. €4 will go a long way in making this happen.”
- Text AsIAm to 50300 to donate €4
- Post a picture of yourself/record a video with a raised palm with the word “Yes” written on it on your social channels
- Include a caption saying: "Say Yes to Autism Acceptance. Text AsIAm to 50300 to donate €4."
- If you're new to the conversation, you can also pick up an Autism Acceptance Guide at your local SuperValu from today.