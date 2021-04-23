SayYes to autism acceptance today with a €4 donation to AsIAm

Autism and neurodivergence advocacy group AsIAm is running #SayYesDay, an online fundraiser, to help with the cost of scaling up its ability to serve people and families over the course of the Covid-19 crisis, where it has worked with over 1,500 families — responding to a 280% increase in inquiries to the group.

The organisation is now looking toward the end of the Covid crisis, and toward helping families living with autism — 1 in 65 here in Ireland — be part of reshaping society, post-pandemic.