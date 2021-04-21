Regé Jean Page in Ireland and Nicola Coughlan says Kim Kardashian inspired Bridgerton character

Regé Jean Page landed in Belfast this week sending hearts aflutter all over the island. The Bridgerton sex symbol is in the city to film a live-action remake of the popular game Dungeons and Dragons. An all-star cast is on board for the movie, with Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez due to take lead roles.

Fans were in uproar earlier in the month at the news that Page would not be returning to Bridgerton for a second series.

Show creator Shonda Rhimes said that she was shocked at the outpouring. The TV magnate behind successful dramas Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal told Vanity Fair she did not expect the backlash to his departure.

She said: “I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while.

“Like, we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive! [Regé Jean] is a powerful, amazing actor and that meant we did our job – every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance.”

The surprisingly shy actor told Graham Norton that his relatives had their own way of dealing with the sex scenes in Bridgerton. "There were some cousins missing from the family WhatsApp group and they said, ‘We made our tactical cups of tea when you started and when we came back you were still going'."

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherton in Bridgerton.

Meanwhile, with news that raunchy period drama Bridgerton will return for a third and fourth series, actress Nichola Coughlan has said the Kardashians were an inspiration for the Featherington sisters. Tweeting on Tuesday, she said: "Does Kim Kardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this."

Kim Kardashian was quick to respond, saying she was "freaking out". The star begged Coughlan to invite her to a Bridgerton wardrobe fitting.

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Nicola replied affirmatively and told Kim that she had actually been a part of the Bridgerton family for longer than she realised.

Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!❤️❤️❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

Could we see Kim taking a role in Bridgerton series three?

Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it -- I'll see what I can do! — Netflix (@netflix) April 20, 2021